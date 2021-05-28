Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally at 1.86 lakh, lowest in 44 days; recovery rate above 90%

Delhi High Court issued a notice to Centre and others on a petition seeking direction to immediately vaccinate children between ages of 12-17 years, in Delhi and to prioritize vaccination amongst parents having children up to 17 yrs of age, especially newborns to 12 years of age.
READ | India's COVID-19 daily tally at 1.86 lakh, lowest in 44 days; total case count above 2.75 crore
India's COVID-19 daily tally is once again below 2 lakh. The country has reported 1,86,364 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the last 44 days. The total count is 2,75,55,457. The active caseload continues to decline and is at 23,43,152, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. Recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 15th straight day. In the last 24 hours, 2,59,459 people have recovered, taking the total number of those who have recuperated from the disease to 2,48,93,410. The recovery rate increases to 90.34 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
COVAX sends SOS, asks for additional funding to deliver 2 billion doses in 2021
COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, has called to action to equip it to deliver 2 billion doses in 2021, it said in a joint statement with WHO, GAVI and CEPI. "We need an additional $2 billion to lift coverage up to nearly 30 percent, and we need it by June 2 to lock in supplies now so that doses can be delivered through 2021, and into early 2022," the joint statement added.
Today's data highlights
- Tamil Nadu reports 33.36k new cases, Karnataka 24.21k, Kerala 24.17k, Maharashtra 21.27k
- Maharashtra reports 884 new deaths, Karnataka 476, Tamil Nadu 474
- 9 states report rise in active cases. Odisha, Tamil Nadu and 7 North Eastern states
- Sikkim reports highest single day spike of 408 new cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -24% (world average is -14%)
WHO convened a global study on the origin of COVID-19. The official spokesperson said:
"The WHO convened global study on the origin of Covid-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies as also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions. The follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve the understanding and cooperation of all."
COVID-19 pandemic impact: Here's what eminent economists suggest about India's economic recovery
The effects of the second wave of COVID-19 that has ravaged the country will not only be seen in the number of casualties but also in the country's economy. Unlike last year, economists are predicting that while there will be an unavoidable impact on the economy it won't be a protracted one. "The level of stringency of lockdown, even in states where they have been announced, is lesser than what we saw in the nationwide lockdown last year," said Sonal Varma, chief India economist, Nomura.
READ | Home Ministry warns against sharing vaccination certificate online; here's why
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has shared a new ‘COVID-appropriate behaviour’ advisory, which warns ‘vaccinated’ citizens against posting their final COVID-19 vaccination certificates on social media platforms. As India crossed a significant milestone of a total of 20 crore administered vaccine doses as on May 25, the government urged all citizens to be cyber safe and aware with respect to the vaccination certificate.
India's daily tally at 1.86 lakh, lowest in the 44 days
- Active caseload declines to 23,43,152 as cases are down by 76,755 in the last 24 hours
- Daily tally at 1.86 lakh, the lowest in the last 44 days
- 2,59,459 patients recovered during last 24 hours; total recoveries - 2,48,93,410
- Recovery rate increases to 90.34%, daily positivity rate at 9.00%
A total of 33,90,39,861 samples were tested up to May 27. Of these, 20,70,508 samples tested yesterday: : Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
LISTEN | Niti Aayog defends Central govt's liberalised COVID vaccine policy
Even as the vaccination drive remains underwhelming, the Niti Aayog has issued a 7-point defence of the central government's liberalised vaccine policy. On Wednesday, India administered less than 19 lakh doses and with this the number of vaccine doses administered so far stands at 20.26 crore. Till now, nearly 4.4 crore people or a little over 3.3 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, while 11.4 crore people have received a single dose.
Jharkhand: Vaccine stock for 18-44 age group almost over; corporates should step in, says Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Will states lift COVID restrictions from June 1? Here's what to expect
With just 4 days to go before the 1st of June, state governments are weighing the current restrictions imposed to curb the COVID pandemic. Maharashtra has said there will be some easing but has ruled out lifting all the restrictions.
The Telangana government increases the stipend of Senior Resident doctors from Rs 70,000/month to Rs 80,500/ month(consolidated) with effect from January 1, 2021.
Read | Busting some mucormycosis myths: It is not black fungus and it does not grow on onions
Amid rising mucormycosis cases among people suffering from COVID-19 infections or those who have recovered from it, several myths about the disease are doing the rounds, especially on social media. India reported over 11,700 cases of mucormycosis as on May 26, with five states accounting for 65 percent of the infections, according to the government data. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is hopeful that the cases of the fungal infection will come down with the decrease in COVID-19 cases.