Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally at 1.86 lakh, lowest in 44 days; recovery rate above 90%

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 28, 2021 09:23:31 IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The Centre asked states and union territories to continue with ongoing COVID-19 guidelines till June 30 which include a special focus on districts with a high number of patients and termed it "important" for strict implementation of restrictions for bringing down the number of active cases. In a fresh directive, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), without any directions for lockdown, said the states and union territories should go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of cases to check the spread of the deadly disease. In the latest order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said strict implementation of containment and other measures has led to a declining trend in the number of new and active cases, across states and union territories, barring some areas in the southern and northeastern regions.

