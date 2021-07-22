Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily cases above 40,000; fatalities at 507

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India saw a single-day rise of 41,383 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,12,57,720, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day and were recorded at 4,09,394, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,18,987 with 507 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 1.31 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 2,224 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
READ | Vaccination to resume at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai from Friday, says BMC
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said the COVID-19 inoculation drive will resume from Friday at civic and government-run centres after the arrival of a fresh stock of vaccines. New stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on Wednesday night, the civic body said in a statement. The civic body said there will be no vaccination at BMC and Maharashtra government-run centres on Thursday. The BMC had suspended the inoculation drive at a majority of vaccination centres run by the BMC and the government since Tuesday due to a shortage of doses.
Maharashtra: Thane logs 396 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Thane has reported 396 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,41,655, an official said on Thursday. The virus claimed the lives of 10 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 10,934, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 percent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,28,909, while the death toll has reached 3,083, another official said.
Those who have taken two doses of COVID vaccine should be allowed to go out: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday that he was of the view that those who have received both the jabs of coronavirus vaccines should be allowed to "go out". He was going to discuss this issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he told reporters. "In my opinion, those who have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccines should be allowed to go out, in a phased manner. I will speak with the CM on this subject in the next two days," he said. Pawar, however, did not elaborate on what exactly he meant by 'going out'. While restrictions induced by the pandemic vary across the state, there is no curfew. In Pune and some other districts, people are not allowed to visit tourist spots.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands report 3 new COVID-19 cases
Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the total caseload in the union territory to 7,521, a health department official said on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. The archipelago now has 18 active COVID-19 cases of which 16 are in the South Andaman district and two in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district is now COVID-19 free as it has no active case, he said. Four more persons recuperated from COVID-19 during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,374, he said.
Little over 40 Indian athletes to participate in Olympics opening ceremony amid COVID fears
No more than 44 Indian athletes will participate in the Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday in view of the COVID-19 threat. The athletes who have competitions lined up the next day have already been told to skip the event. With six officials, the total Indian presence during the march past would add up to 50. "We won't like to create a situation where our athletes are in danger of getting infected. So a decision has been taken to limit the number of athletes and officials participating in the opening ceremony within 50," Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta said. The decision was taken after a meeting between chef de mission and coaches here this morning.
Today's Data Highlights (July 22)
- 41.38k new cases, 507 new deaths, 38.65 new recoveries, 2.22k rise in the active cases
- Rise in the active cases for the second consecutive day
- New cases below 50k for the 25th day
- Kerala reports 17.5k new cases, Maharashtra 8.2k, Andhra Pradesh 2.5k
- Maharashtra reports 165 new deaths, Kerala 105, Odisha 69
- 15 states/UTs report rise in the active cases including 6 North East states
- North East states report 5084 new cases
- 12 states/UTs report 0 new deaths. 28 states/UTs report less than 10 new deaths
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -3% (world average is +11%)
- 17.18 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.41% (2.27% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 31st day
- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 21.24%, Mizoram 16%, Manipur 15.48%
- UK reports highest new cases in the world in the last 7 days followed by Indonesia, USA, India
- USA reports more than 50k new cases for the first time since May 1
India reports 41,383 new COVID-19 cases, 38,652 recoveries, and 507 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,12,57,720
Total recoveries: 3,04,29,339
Active cases: 4,09,394
Death toll: 4,18,987
No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules
Where's your health pass? Visitors heading to museums, cinemas or swimming pools in France will be denied entry if they cannot show the document that proves they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have had a recent negative test. The health pass, previously only required for large-scale festivals or to go clubbing, will also be needed from the start of August to enter restaurants and bars and for long-distance train and plane journeys, as authorities try to slow the spread of the virus and encourage people to get vaccinated. The new rule came as a shock for some people.
J&J forecasts $2.5 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales this year
Johnson & Johnson has forecast $2.5 billion in sales of its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine this year based on the current price of $5 per dose and said that could rise to $8 a dose by the end of the year. The company now expects to produce 500 million to 600 million doses of its vaccine this year, Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk told CNBC. Manufacturing problems derailed its original goal of producing a billion shots this year. J&J reported $164 million in COVID-19 vaccine sales for the second quarter, bringing total sales to $264 million so far.
West Bengal reports 869 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,20,468 as 869 more people tested positive for the disease, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,027, a health bulletin said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to 98 percent as 981 more people were cured of the disease, it said. The state now has 12,391 active cases, while 14,90,050 people have recovered from the disease to date, it said.
Two Olympic athletes test positive for COVID-19, say organisers
Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers said that two athletes residing in the Olympic village tested positive for COVID-19. The organisers announced 11 new positive cases overall, including the two athletes, bringing the total to 86.
