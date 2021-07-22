Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily cases above 40,000; fatalities at 507

Those who have taken two doses of COVID vaccine should be allowed to go out: Ajit Pawar





Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday that he was of the view that those who have received both the jabs of coronavirus vaccines should be allowed to "go out". He was going to discuss this issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he told reporters. "In my opinion, those who have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccines should be allowed to go out, in a phased manner. I will speak with the CM on this subject in the next two days," he said. Pawar, however, did not elaborate on what exactly he meant by 'going out'. While restrictions induced by the pandemic vary across the state, there is no curfew. In Pune and some other districts, people are not allowed to visit tourist spots.