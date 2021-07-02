Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Home

    Live TV

      Sections

      Arrow

      Trending topics

      Arrow

      Multimedia

      Arrow
      • Home>
      • healthcare>
      • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccination only for 3 hrs at few centres in Mumbai today, says BMC

      Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccination only for 3 hrs at few centres in Mumbai today, says BMC

      Profile image
      By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
      Mini

      Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India has ramped up its medical infrastructure and is well prepared to deal with the situation if there is a third wave of COVID-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that enhanced revenue collection would help in meeting the challenges. She added with economic activity picking up, the government's planned CPSE privatisation drive is on course. Announcing fresh stimulus measures earlier this week, Sitharaman had said additional funding of Rs 23,220 crore would be given to states for setting up paediatric care and beds in hospitals. A Rs 50,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for setting up of medical or health infrastructure by private hospitals in cities other than 8 metropolitan cities was also announced as part of measures for reviving the economy battered by a severe second wave of COVID-19.

      Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccination only for 3 hrs at few centres in Mumbai today, says BMC

      • Sydney braces for rise in COVID-19 cases as Delta outbreak worsens


        Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), on Friday warned residents to brace an increase in COVID-19 infections over the next few days as it reported the biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases recorded so far this year. Country-wide, Australia is fighting outbreaks of the highly infections Delta variant simultaneously in three state capital cities, meaning nearly half of all Australians are currently under strict orders to stay at home. NSW capital Sydney, Australia's largest city and home to a fifth of the country's 25 million population, is half-way through a two-week lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the Delta variant.

        • Whats app
        • Telegram

      • The Karnataka government issues an addendum to the special surveillance measures for people coming from Kerala.

        Passengers with vaccination certificates of having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted from producing negative RT-PCR certificates.

        • Whats app
        • Telegram

      • Johnson & Johnson today announced data that demonstrated its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants.

        In addition, the data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months, the length of time evaluated to date. The two preprint study summaries have been submitted today to bioRxiv.

        • Whats app
        • Telegram

      • Maharashtra: BMC says COVID vaccination will take place only for 3 hours (2pm-5pm) at a limited number of its centres in Mumbai today

        Covaxin will be given only for second dose and Covishield to only people above 45 years of age, it says.

        Vaccines for people above 18 years of age will also be available only for 3 hours (2 pm-5 pm) today at certain centres. 

        • Whats app
        • Telegram

      • Good morning readers!

        Catch all the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic here.

        • Whats app
        • Telegram
      India has ramped up its medical infrastructure and is well prepared to deal with the situation if there is a third wave of COVID-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that enhanced revenue collection would help in meeting the challenges. She added with economic activity picking up, the government's planned CPSE privatisation drive is on course. Announcing fresh stimulus measures earlier this week, Sitharaman had said additional funding of Rs 23,220 crore would be given to states for setting up paediatric care and beds in hospitals. A Rs 50,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for setting up of medical or health infrastructure by private hospitals in cities other than 8 metropolitan cities was also announced as part of measures for reviving the economy battered by a severe second wave of COVID-19.
      First Published:  IST
      Tags
      Previous Article

      COVID-19 vaccination only for 3 hours at few centres in Mumbai today, says BMC

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.56250.00000.00
      Euro-Rupee88.34600.00700.01
      Pound-Rupee102.71600.07700.08
      Rupee-100 Yen0.6682-0.0003-0.04
      View More

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.56250.00000.00
      Euro-Rupee88.34600.00700.01
      Pound-Rupee102.71600.07700.08
      Rupee-100 Yen0.6682-0.0003-0.04
      View More