Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccination only for 3 hrs at few centres in Mumbai today, says BMC

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India has ramped up its medical infrastructure and is well prepared to deal with the situation if there is a third wave of COVID-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that enhanced revenue collection would help in meeting the challenges. She added with economic activity picking up, the government's planned CPSE privatisation drive is on course. Announcing fresh stimulus measures earlier this week, Sitharaman had said additional funding of Rs 23,220 crore would be given to states for setting up paediatric care and beds in hospitals. A Rs 50,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for setting up of medical or health infrastructure by private hospitals in cities other than 8 metropolitan cities was also announced as part of measures for reviving the economy battered by a severe second wave of COVID-19.
Sydney braces for rise in COVID-19 cases as Delta outbreak worsens
Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), on Friday warned residents to brace an increase in COVID-19 infections over the next few days as it reported the biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases recorded so far this year. Country-wide, Australia is fighting outbreaks of the highly infections Delta variant simultaneously in three state capital cities, meaning nearly half of all Australians are currently under strict orders to stay at home. NSW capital Sydney, Australia's largest city and home to a fifth of the country's 25 million population, is half-way through a two-week lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the Delta variant.
The Karnataka government issues an addendum to the special surveillance measures for people coming from Kerala.
Passengers with vaccination certificates of having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted from producing negative RT-PCR certificates.
Johnson & Johnson today announced data that demonstrated its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants.
In addition, the data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months, the length of time evaluated to date. The two preprint study summaries have been submitted today to bioRxiv.
Maharashtra: BMC says COVID vaccination will take place only for 3 hours (2pm-5pm) at a limited number of its centres in Mumbai today
Covaxin will be given only for second dose and Covishield to only people above 45 years of age, it says.
Vaccines for people above 18 years of age will also be available only for 3 hours (2 pm-5 pm) today at certain centres.
Catch all the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic here.
