Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily cases lowest in 111 days at 34,703; recovery rate rises to 97.17%

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 35.71 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. According to a provisional report published at 7 pm, more than 41.34 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Monday. In the age group of 18-44 years, 18,30,741 people got the first dose of the vaccine and 1,40,368 received the second dose on Monday. Cumulatively, 10,25,96,048 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose and 29,19,735 their second jab since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
India reports 34,703 new cases in the last 24 hours; the lowest in 111 days. Active cases decline to 4,64,357. The recovery rate rises to 97.17%
Noida: People throng District Hospital, Sector-30, to take vaccine jab.
Gujarat: Sputnik V vaccine administered for the first time at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad
Germany lifts ban on travellers from variant-hit UK, Portugal, India
"From tomorrow, Germany is removing the entry ban and easing travel rules for five countries where Delta variant is widespread, including India," says Walter J Lindner, German Ambassador to India.
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19.
Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic here.
