Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Emergency approval of Zydus Cadila vaccine will take few more days, says report

Today's Data Highlights (July 12)





- 37.2k new cases, 724 new deaths, 39.6k new recoveries, 3.2k dip in the active cases

- New cases below 50k for the 15th day

- Deaths below 1k for the 2nd consecutive day

- 12 states/UTs report 0 new deaths. 27 states/UTs report fewer than 10 new deaths

- Kerala reports 12.2k new cases, Maharashtra 8.5k, Tamil Nadu 2.8k

- Maharashtra reports 350 new deaths, Kerala 97, Odisha 65

- 5 states report rise in the active cases including 3 North East states

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -6% (world average is +11%)

- 14.32 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.59% (2.25% the previous day)

- Tests lowest in last 21 days. Daily tests below 20 lakh for 31 days

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 21st day

- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 19.28%, Manipur 13.24%, Mizoram 10.82%, Kerala 10.70%