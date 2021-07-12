Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Emergency approval of Zydus Cadila vaccine will take few more days, says report

With 37,154 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,74,376, while the total recoveries crossed three crores, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities. The active cases have declined to 4,50,899 and comprise 1.46 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.22 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 3,219 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,00,14,713 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.
Emergency approval of Zydus Cadila's vaccine will take a few more days, say sources.
Over 1.54 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals:Centre
More than 1.54 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Over 38.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 63,84,230 doses are in the pipeline, it said. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,31,88,834 doses, according to the data available at 8 am. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.
Today's Data Highlights (July 12)
- 37.2k new cases, 724 new deaths, 39.6k new recoveries, 3.2k dip in the active cases
- New cases below 50k for the 15th day
- Deaths below 1k for the 2nd consecutive day
- 12 states/UTs report 0 new deaths. 27 states/UTs report fewer than 10 new deaths
- Kerala reports 12.2k new cases, Maharashtra 8.5k, Tamil Nadu 2.8k
- Maharashtra reports 350 new deaths, Kerala 97, Odisha 65
- 5 states report rise in the active cases including 3 North East states
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -6% (world average is +11%)
- 14.32 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.59% (2.25% the previous day)
- Tests lowest in last 21 days. Daily tests below 20 lakh for 31 days
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 21st day
- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 19.28%, Manipur 13.24%, Mizoram 10.82%, Kerala 10.70%
Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra will be held on Monday (July 12) in Odisha's Puri district amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sought the cooperation of all including devotees for the smooth conduct of the yatra. This is the second consecutive year that the state government is organising the devotee-less rath yatra due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The government has completely banned the presence of people at the Grand Road in front of the 12th-century shrine in Puri during the chariots procession.
India reports 37,154 new cases; 39,649 recoveries; 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,08,74,376
Active cases: 4,50,899
Death toll: 4,08,764
Total recoveries: 3,00,14,713
Maharashtra: Thane logs 423 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Thane has added 423 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,37,781, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of seven more people, raising the death toll in the district to 10,843, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 percent. Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,18,259, while the death toll has risen to 2,635, another official said.
Gujarat: Lord Jagannath rath yatra commences with curfew enroute amid COVID-19 concerns
The 144th annual rath yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, but it was devoid of the usual festive fervour and crowds due to the curfew imposed on its route to bar people from taking part in it in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the usual cavalcade of around 100 trucks, decked up elephants, akhadas and singing troupes, this year's procession consisted of only three chariots, pulled by nearly 100 youths from the Khalasi community, and four to five other vehicles.
Uttarakhand: Nainital witnessed a massive footfall of tourists as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
Ministers have increased but not COVID vaccines: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Modi govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the central government, saying the number of ministers has increased but not the COVID vaccines. He also shared a chart of the average vaccinations per day, which are falling short of the target to vaccinate all adults by December 2021. "The number of ministers has increased, not of vaccines," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "WhereAreVaccines" His comments came after 43 ministers were inducted into the Modi government, taking the total number of ministers to 77. The chart shared by Gandhi was on India's vaccination equation that aims to stop the third wave of COVID-19.
Sydney braces for extended lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak
Australia's largest city, Sydney, is bracing for a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown as officials warn new daily cases are likely to top 100 on Monday amid a fast-growing outbreak of the Delta virus variant. New infections have been rising daily despite the city, home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million population, entering lockdown more than two weeks ago. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday flagged the expectation the lockdown would be extended beyond the planned end date of July 16, warning the situation would worsen before getting better.
