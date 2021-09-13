Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Goa makes 5-day quarantine mandatory for travellers from Kerala

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: All adult people in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine as the cumulative jabs administered in the country crossed 74 crore on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 52 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Sunday, according to data from the CoWIN portal. "Congratulations to these states and Union Territories for administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 100 per cent of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence and commitment, the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.
Goa makes 5-day quarantine mandatory for travellers from Kerala
The Goa government has made five-day quarantine compulsory for people, specially students and those coming for work purposes from Kerala, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the southern state, officials said. In a notification issued on Sunday, the Goa administration also extended the ongoing statewide curfew till September 20, continuing ban on several activities, including casinos, in the coastal state. The 24-hour curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and since then it has been extended regularly. The Goa government has opened majority of activities in the tourist state, but activities like casinos are yet to be reopened
20 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, no death
Chhattisgarh has added 20 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the state to 10,04,864, a health official said. These new cases were recorded on Sunday, while no fresh death was reported, he said, adding that the fatality toll stood at 13,558. As per the data, no new cases were found in 17 out of total 28 districts on Sunday. Six COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state on Sunday and 17 others completed their home isolation, which took the total number of recoveries to 9,90,930, the official said. As of now, there are 376 active COVID-19 cases in the state, he said.
J&K: Special Covid vaccination drive on cards in Kishtwar
Authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday finalised the modalities for a door-to-door vaccination drive for inoculation of over 63,000 remaining beneficiaries in the district, officials said. Out of the total 1,74,970 beneficiaries, 1,11,242 have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine whereas 63,728 beneficiaries are left in the district, they said. The decision to go for a door-to-door vaccination drive was taken at a meeting chaired by Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma. In the meeting, it was decided that block and panchayat wise mopping exercises, intensification of Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities, registration for Sehat scheme, vaccination of left out persons would be conducted on a mass mode basis to sweep for the 100 percent coverage, they said.
Over 74 crore Covid vaccine jabs administered in India
All adult people in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine as the cumulative jabs administered in the country crossed 74 crore on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 52 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Sunday, according to data from the CoWIN portal. "Congratulations to these states and Union Territories for administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 100 percent of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence and commitment, the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.
