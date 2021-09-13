Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Goa makes 5-day quarantine mandatory for travellers from Kerala

20 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, no death





Chhattisgarh has added 20 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the state to 10,04,864, a health official said. These new cases were recorded on Sunday, while no fresh death was reported, he said, adding that the fatality toll stood at 13,558. As per the data, no new cases were found in 17 out of total 28 districts on Sunday. Six COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state on Sunday and 17 others completed their home isolation, which took the total number of recoveries to 9,90,930, the official said. As of now, there are 376 active COVID-19 cases in the state, he said.