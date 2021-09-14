Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally lowest in 22 days at 25,404; fatalities remain under 400

Today's Data Highlights (September 14)



- 25.4k new cases, 339 new deaths, 37.13k new recoveries, 12.06k dip in the active cases

- Deaths below 400 for the 12th consecutive day

- New cases lowest in last 22 days. New cases below 30k for the 3rd day

- Dip in active cases for the 3rd consecutive day. Sharpest dip in last 17 days

- Kerala reports 15.06k new cases, Maharashtra 2.74k, Tamil Nadu 1.58k

- Haryana reports 121 deaths*, Kerala 99, Maharashtra 22

- *Haryana added 121 deaths after the conclusion of a "death audit"

- 9 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -20% (world average is -11%)

- 78.67 lakh new vaccinations. 75.22 crore total. 52.68 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 25.99 lakh second dose

- 14.31 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.78% (2.26% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate lowest in last 21 days

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 15th day

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 16.56%, Mizoram 13.07%, Sikkim 8.96%