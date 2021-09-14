Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally lowest in 22 days at 25,404; fatalities remain under 400

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India saw a single-day rise of 25,404 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,32,89,579, while the count of active cases declined to 3,62,207, according to Union health ministry data on Tuesday. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,213, with 339 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed. The tally of active cases has declined to 3,62,207, which comprises 1.09 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.58 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 12,062 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
COVID-19 cases in southeast China more than double as Delta spreads
New local COVID-19 infections more than doubled in China's southeastern province of Fujian, health authorities said on Tuesday, prompting officials to quickly roll out measures including travel restrictions to halt the spread of the virus. The National Health Commission said 59 new locally transmitted cases were reported for September 13, up from 22 infections a day earlier. All of them were in Fujian, a province bordered by Zhejiang to the north and Guangdong to the south. In just four days, a total of 102 community infections have been reported in three Fujian cities, including Xiamen, a tourist and transport hub with a population of 5 million.
New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked New Zealanders on Tuesday to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as it was the only way to beat the spread of coronavirus and see curbs lifted in the biggest city of Auckland. Tuesday's 15 new infections in New Zealand were a drop from Monday's figure of 33, but about 1.7 million people will stay in lockdown in Auckland until next week, as the government battles to hold down a cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant. "The vaccine is the best tool we have in our toolbox and our ticket to greater freedom," Ardern told a news conference. "The more people who are vaccinated, the fewer restrictions you have to have."
Today's Data Highlights (September 14)
- 25.4k new cases, 339 new deaths, 37.13k new recoveries, 12.06k dip in the active cases
- Deaths below 400 for the 12th consecutive day
- New cases lowest in last 22 days. New cases below 30k for the 3rd day
- Dip in active cases for the 3rd consecutive day. Sharpest dip in last 17 days
- Kerala reports 15.06k new cases, Maharashtra 2.74k, Tamil Nadu 1.58k
- Haryana reports 121 deaths*, Kerala 99, Maharashtra 22
- *Haryana added 121 deaths after the conclusion of a "death audit"
- 9 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -20% (world average is -11%)
- 78.67 lakh new vaccinations. 75.22 crore total. 52.68 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 25.99 lakh second dose
- 14.31 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.78% (2.26% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate lowest in last 21 days
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 15th day
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 16.56%, Mizoram 13.07%, Sikkim 8.96%
Maharashtra: 249 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 8 more deaths
Thane has reported 249 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,54,893, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. Eight more people also died due to the viral infection, which pushed the fatality toll in the district to 11,351, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 percent. In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,147, while the death toll has reached 3,272, another official said.
Bihar: In view of COVID-19, 'Pitri Paksha Mela' will not be organized in the district. Devotees from the state and outside should avoid visiting. There'll be a ban on people coming in large groups. COVID test will be mandatory for people coming from outside, says Gaya District Administration.
Tribal Narsinghrunda in Jhabua is MP's first fully vaccinated village
Narsinghrunda in Jhabua district became the first village in Madhya Pradesh to administer both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries, officials said on Monday. The village with 178 residents, predominantly comprising Bheel tribals, has 110 people above the age of 18, and all have got two doses of the vaccine, Jhabua District Immunisation Officer Dr Rahul Ganava said. "There was lots of resistance against vaccination among villagers initially, but with great effort, we managed to convince them of its need. Narsinghrunda is the first village in MP where all have got two doses of the vaccine," State Immunisation Officer Santosh Shukla said. Ganava said, among those who have been fully inoculated in the village since the drive began on January 16 and ended on Saturday, are a lactating mother, four healthcare workers, and three frontline staff.
