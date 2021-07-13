Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Submitted documents for EUL of Covaxin to WHO on July 9, says Bharat Biotech

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: A senior physicist, who was pro-vice chancellor of the University of Hyderabad and has thoroughly analysed the COVID-19 pattern in India, said on Monday that the third wave appeared to have set in on July 4. Dr VipinSrivastava, who has developed a method to observe the pattern of the number of cases and deaths for the past 463 days, said July 4 appears to be similar to what it was during the first week of February this year when the second wave was said to have set in. According to his analysis, whenever there is a crossover from an increasing trend to a decreasing trend in daily deaths or vice versa, the Daily Death Load (DDL) fluctuates 'wildly'. "We had such wild fluctuations in DDL,starting at the end of the first week of February though the daily deaths were on the order of 100 or even less and we were rejoicing that the pandemic was over! But what was in store was so devastating."
Prime Minister Modi will chair Covid-19 review meet today with chief ministers of northeast states
Maharashtra: Thane sees 354 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths
With the addition of 354 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,38,135, an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, the virus also claimed the lives of 11 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 10,854, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 percent, he added. Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,18,366, while the death toll has reached 2,638, another official said.
Sydney residents bracing more COVID-19 cases, extended lockdown
Australian authorities warned Sydney residents to brace for an extended period of lockdown as another record daily number of COVID-19 infections in the country's largest city was expected to be announced Tuesday. The Sydney outbreak, fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, has been expanding rapidly despite the city of more than 5 million people entering its third week of lockdown. "We haven't hit the peak," New South Wales state Deputy Premier John Barilaro told TV broadcaster Nine Network. "There is no reason to suspect anything less than the same numbers as yesterday, maybe a tad higher."
Bharat Biotech says that it has submitted all documents required for EUL of Covaxin to WHO on July 9
Rajasthan: Jodhpur admin closed shops in Nai Sarak area where less than 60% of staff were vaccinated against COVID
Kathmandu: US donated 1.53 million doses of Johnson& Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal yesterday
"As we continue to fight the pandemic, generous cooperation from the US has been a gift to Nepal. It reflects long-standing friendship & cooperative partnership," says Caretaker PM KP Sharma Oli.
WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
The World Health Organization's chief scientist on Monday advised against people mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact . "It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as to mix and match," Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing. "It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third, and a fourth dose."
Good morning readers! Welcome to the live blog on the COVID-19.
Till 8 am on Monday, the new cases were below 40,000 for the first time in five days. The single-day fatalities were below 1,000 for the second day. The government has urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Catch all the live updates related to the pandemic here.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Adani Ports
|707.80
|-10.25
|-1.43
|HCL Tech
|971.60
|-7.85
|-0.80
|Shree Cements
|27,868.00
|-166.95
|-0.60
|Infosys
|1,541.05
|-6.80
|-0.44
|TATA Cons. Prod
|773.60
|-2.30
|-0.30
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|HCL Tech
|971.65
|-7.40
|-0.76
|Infosys
|1,541.00
|-6.95
|-0.45
|IndusInd Bank
|1,046.90
|-2.20
|-0.21
|Tech Mahindra
|1,054.15
|-2.35
|-0.22
|HUL
|2,439.60
|-5.20
|-0.21
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|NTPC
|121.05
|3.20
|2.72
|ICICI Bank
|658.60
|12.35
|1.91
|HDFC
|2,517.10
|40.15
|1.62
|Bajaj Auto
|4,011.15
|55.00
|1.39
|Sun Pharma
|677.25
|8.70
|1.30
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|NTPC
|121.05
|3.25
|2.76
|ICICI Bank
|658.65
|12.35
|1.91
|HDFC
|2,517.90
|39.75
|1.60
|Bajaj Auto
|4,010.25
|51.65
|1.30
|Sun Pharma
|676.85
|8.00
|1.20
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.4500
|-0.1200
|-0.16
|Euro-Rupee
|88.3220
|-0.0630
|-0.07
|Pound-Rupee
|103.4560
|0.0080
|0.01
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6743
|-0.0013
|-0.19