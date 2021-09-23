Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally over 30,000 after 2 days; fatalities at 282

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: One desperate California school district is sending flyers home in students' lunchboxes, telling parents it's now hiring." Elsewhere, principals are filling in as crossing guards, teachers are being offered signing bonuses and schools are moving back to online learning. Now that schools have welcomed students back to classrooms, they face a new challenge: a shortage of teachers and staff the likes of which some districts say they have never seen. Public schools have struggled for years with teacher shortages, particularly in math, science, special education and languages. But the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the problem. The stress of teaching in the COVID-19 era has triggered a spike in retirements and resignations. Schools also need to hire staffers like tutors and special aides to make up for learning losses and more teachers to run online school for those not ready to return.
India reports 31,923 new COVID-19 cases, 31,990 recoveries, and 282 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Active cases: 3,01,604 (lowest in 187 days)
Total recoveries: 3,28,15,731
Death toll: 4,46,050
Maharashtra: Thane logs 284 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
With the addition of 284 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,57,139, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. Six more people also died of the viral infection, which pushed the fatality toll in the district to 11,386, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 percent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,526, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said.
US booster campaign gets closer as FDA OKs extra shots of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, others at high risk.
Odisha: A nurse, Sanjukta Nanda (39), started working as a food delivery agent after losing her job due to the COVID pandemic in Bhubaneswar
