Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's fatalities lowest in 8 days at 252; Mizoram ranked number 4 in active cases

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India added 26,115 new cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally to 3,35,04,534, while the active cases declined to 3,09,575, the lowest in 184 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,45,385 with 252 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases comprise 0.92 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.75 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 8,606 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Thane sees 231 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities
With the addition of 231 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,56,597, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of four more patients, the death toll in the Thane district rose to 11,373. The mortality rate of Thane is 2.04 percent, he added. In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,428 while the death toll is 3,273, an official from Palghar said.
Today's Data Highlights (September 21)
- 26.11k new cases, 252 new deaths, 34.47k new recoveries, 8k dip in the active cases
- Deaths below 300 for the 2nd consecutive day. Lowest in the last 8 days
- New cases below 30k after 5 days. Lowest in last 7 days
- Dip in active cases for the 3rd consecutive day
- Kerala reports 15.69k new cases, Maharashtra 2.58k, Mizoram 1.73k
- Kerala reports 92 new deaths, Maharashtra 28, Punjab 31
- 10 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Mizoram crosses 15k active cases mark. Ranks No.4 in India in active cases. Mizoram now has more active cases than Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Mizoram has more active cases than all other 7 North Eastern states put together
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -7% (world average is -8%)
- 96.47 lakh new vaccinations. 81.85 crore total. 57.11 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 39.36 lakh second dose
- 14.14 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.85% (2.57% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 22nd day
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 17.18%, Mizoram 15.09%, Sikkim 7.73%
India reports 26,115 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths and 34,469 recoveries in the last 24 hrs, says Union Health Ministry.
Total Cases: 3,35,04,534
Total Active cases: 3,09,575
Total Recoveries: 3,27,49,574
Total Death toll: 4,45,385
2 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 7,602
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,602 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Both the new patients have travel history, it said. The Union territory now has 15 active cases, while 7,458 people have been cured of the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far. The administration has tested over 5.32 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.43 percent.
COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu did -- 675,000, by Johns Hopkins' count.
Kerala has covered more than 90% of the eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says state health minister Veena George.
"Over 1 crore people have been vaccinated with the second dose. We are moving fast in achieving vaccination of 100% of the eligible population," says Veena George.
