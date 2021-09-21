Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's fatalities lowest in 8 days at 252; Mizoram ranked number 4 in active cases

Today's Data Highlights (September 21)



- 26.11k new cases, 252 new deaths, 34.47k new recoveries, 8k dip in the active cases

- Deaths below 300 for the 2nd consecutive day. Lowest in the last 8 days

- New cases below 30k after 5 days. Lowest in last 7 days

- Dip in active cases for the 3rd consecutive day

- Kerala reports 15.69k new cases, Maharashtra 2.58k, Mizoram 1.73k

- Kerala reports 92 new deaths, Maharashtra 28, Punjab 31

- 10 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Mizoram crosses 15k active cases mark. Ranks No.4 in India in active cases. Mizoram now has more active cases than Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Mizoram has more active cases than all other 7 North Eastern states put together

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -7% (world average is -8%)

- 96.47 lakh new vaccinations. 81.85 crore total. 57.11 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 39.36 lakh second dose

- 14.14 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.85% (2.57% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 22nd day

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 17.18%, Mizoram 15.09%, Sikkim 7.73%