Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports over 30,000 cases after 4 days; active caseload below 3.5 lakh

Today's Data Highlights (September 16)





- 30.57k new cases, 431 new deaths, 38.3k new recoveries, 8.16k dip in the active cases

- New deaths above 400 after 13 days

- New cases above 30k after 4 days

- Fall in the active cases for the 5th consecutive day

- 7-day moving average of new cases below 30k (29,621) for the first time in about 6 months (181 days)

- Active cases below 3.5 lakh after 20 days

- Kerala reports 17.68k new cases, Maharashtra 3.78k, Tamil Nadu 1.66k

- Kerala reports 208 new deaths, Goa* 70, Maharashtra 56

- *Goa adds 68 backlog deaths

- 18 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -27% (world average is -8%)

- 64.51 lakh new vaccinations. 76.57 crore total. 37.47 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 27.04 lakh second dose

- For the first time, daily vaccinations over 50 lakh for the last 10 consecutive days

- 15.8 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.94% (1.69% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 2% for the 3rd day

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 16.26%, Mizoram 13.66%, Sikkim 8.44%