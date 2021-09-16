Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports over 30,000 cases after 4 days; active caseload below 3.5 lakh

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 30,570 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's overall infection tally has risen to 3,33,47,325, while the count of active cases has dipped to 3,42,923, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,928 with 431 daily fatalities being recorded, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,42,923, which comprises 1.03 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.64 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 8,164 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.
Maharashtra: 278 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths
With the addition of 278 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,55,368, an official said on Thursday. Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of five more people, raising the death toll in the district to 11,359, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 percent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,211, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said.
Today's Data Highlights (September 16)
- 30.57k new cases, 431 new deaths, 38.3k new recoveries, 8.16k dip in the active cases
- New deaths above 400 after 13 days
- New cases above 30k after 4 days
- Fall in the active cases for the 5th consecutive day
- 7-day moving average of new cases below 30k (29,621) for the first time in about 6 months (181 days)
- Active cases below 3.5 lakh after 20 days
- Kerala reports 17.68k new cases, Maharashtra 3.78k, Tamil Nadu 1.66k
- Kerala reports 208 new deaths, Goa* 70, Maharashtra 56
- *Goa adds 68 backlog deaths
- 18 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -27% (world average is -8%)
- 64.51 lakh new vaccinations. 76.57 crore total. 37.47 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 27.04 lakh second dose
- For the first time, daily vaccinations over 50 lakh for the last 10 consecutive days
- 15.8 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.94% (1.69% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 2% for the 3rd day
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 16.26%, Mizoram 13.66%, Sikkim 8.44%
India reports 30,570 new COVID-19 cases, 38,303 recoveries, and 431 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,33,47,325
Active cases: 3,42,923
Total recoveries: 3,25,60,474
Death toll: 4,43,928
Uttar Pradesh: A COVID-19 patient was discharged from the hospital after 130 days in Meerut
Over 80% of eligible populace received first dose of COVID vaccine: Kerala CM
Over 80 percent of the population which is eligible for vaccination in the state has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. The CM, at a press conference, said that over 32 percent of the population eligible for vaccination have received both jabs of the vaccine. He said the state government's endeavour was to ensure that all those above 18 years of age are administered the first dose of vaccine by the end of September and both doses in 2-3 months time. Speaking to the media about the COVID-19 situation in the state, the CM said that there was an increase in the number of people who are reaching hospitals late after getting infected by COVID-19 and that this trend was not heartening or encouraging.
9 days stock of vaccine left in Delhi: Vaccination bulletin
The current stock of doses for vaccination against COVID-19 in Delhi will last for nine days, authorities said on Wednesday. A total of 1.64 lakh doses, including 1.01 lakh first shots and 63,176 second jabs, were administered on September 14, according to the latest vaccination bulletin. Over 1.53 crore doses have been administered to date, it said. The city has nine-day vaccine stock as of Wednesday morning, which includes 1,06,225 Covaxin doses and 13,97,030 Covieshield doses.
