Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's new cases highest in 29 days; 13 states/UTs report rise in active cases

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 49 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. More than 50.29 lakh (50,29,573) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. The ministry said 27,26,494 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose, while 4,81,823 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday. Cumulatively, 16,92,68,754 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 1,07,72,537 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive, the ministry said.
Today's Data Highlights (August 6)
- 44.64k new cases, 464 new deaths, 41.1k new recoveries, 3.08k rise in active cases
- New cases highest in the last 29 days
- Active cases rising for the 3rd consecutive day
- Kerala reports 22.04k new cases, Maharashtra 9.03k, Andhra Pradesh 2.15k
- Maharashtra reports 120 new deaths, Kerala 117, Odisha 68
- 13 states/UTs report a rise in active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +2% (world average is +7%)
- 57.98 lakh new vaccinations. 49.53 crore total. 43.58 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 14.4 lakh second dose
- 16.4 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.58% (2.72% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 15.06%, Manipur 14.45%, Mizoram 12%
India reports 44,643 new COVID-19 cases, 41,096 recoveries and 464 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Active cases: 4,14,159
Total recoveries: 3,10,15,844
Tamil Nadu: K Thalavaipuram becomes first village in Thoothukudi to achieve 100% vaccination against COVID
Delta sweeps Sydney as Australia widens COVID-19 restrictions
Australian officials on Friday warned Sydney residents to brace for a surge in COVID-19 cases after the country's largest city logged record infections for the second straight day despite a weeks-long lockdown to stamp out an outbreak of Delta variant. "Just based on the trend in the last few days and where things are going, I am expecting higher case numbers in the next few days and I just want everyone to be prepared for that," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.Sydney reported a record 279 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, up from the previous high of 259 the day before. New South Wales reported a record 291 cases, up from 262, with one new death, raising the state total to 22 in the latest outbreak, all in Sydney.
Amazon delays return to office to 2022 due to COVID
Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January 2022 as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the delta variant. The Seattle Times, which detailed the tech giant's delay in returning to offices from internal messages, reports that unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office. "As we continue to closely watch conditions related to COVID-19, we are adjusting our guidance for corporate employees in the US and other countries where we had previously anticipated our employees would begin coming in regularly the week of September 7," Amazon human resources chief Beth Galetti wrote in an email to employees. "We are now extending this date to January 3, 2022." Microsoft announced earlier this week it was pushing back its office reopening to October and will require employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter the company's US offices and other worksites.
Tokyo Olympics organisers reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 382.
No athletes were among the latest positive cases.
