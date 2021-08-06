Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's new cases highest in 29 days; 13 states/UTs report rise in active cases

Today's Data Highlights (August 6)



- 44.64k new cases, 464 new deaths, 41.1k new recoveries, 3.08k rise in active cases

- New cases highest in the last 29 days

- Active cases rising for the 3rd consecutive day

- Kerala reports 22.04k new cases, Maharashtra 9.03k, Andhra Pradesh 2.15k

- Maharashtra reports 120 new deaths, Kerala 117, Odisha 68

- 13 states/UTs report a rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +2% (world average is +7%)

- 57.98 lakh new vaccinations. 49.53 crore total. 43.58 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 14.4 lakh second dose

- 16.4 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.58% (2.72% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 15.06%, Manipur 14.45%, Mizoram 12%