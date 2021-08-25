  • Home>
  • healthcare>

  • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At 37,593, daily cases outnumber recoveries; fatalities highest in 35 days at 648

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At 37,593, daily cases outnumber recoveries; fatalities highest in 35 days at 648

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 59.47 crore so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. More than 54 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late Tuesday night, the ministry said. Cumulatively, 22,33,59,860 individuals in the age group of 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and 2,11,37,082 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data. As on day-221 of the vaccination drive, 38,29,038 were vaccinated for the first dose and 16,38,513 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm, according to health ministry data.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At 37,593, daily cases outnumber recoveries; fatalities highest in 35 days at 648

  • India reports 37,593 new COVID-19 cases, 34,169 recoveries and 648 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.
     

    Total cases: 3,25,12,366
    Total recoveries: 3,17,54,281
    Active cases: 3,22,327 
    Death toll: 4,35,758

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At 37,593, daily cases outnumber recoveries; fatalities highest in 35 days at 648
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whats app
    • Telegram

  • Gujarat: Surat Municipal Corporation began 'Knock the Door' campaign to create awareness among people about COVID vaccination.

    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whats app
    • Telegram

  • READ | As 3rd COVID-19 wave looms, expert points to gender gap challenge in inoculation drive
     

    An expert panel, set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has predicted that the third wave of COVID-19 can hit the country anytime between September and October. It has suggested significantly ramping up the vaccination pace. The committee of experts, constituted by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), said children will have a similar risk as adults since paediatric facilities, doctors and equipment like ventilators, ambulances, etc. are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children are infected.

    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whats app
    • Telegram

  • US will test all evacuees from Afghanistan for COVID, says official

     

    The United States will test all evacuees from Afghanistan for COVID-19 and aims to set up a process for vaccinations, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. The official said the number of Afghans coming into the United States was "fluid" due to the swiftness of the operation and could not provide a figure during a call with reporters. The US law enforcement and counterterrorism officials are carrying out "robust security processing" before evacuees are allowed to enter the country, the official said.

    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whats app
    • Telegram

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Our team of reporters will bring to you the latest developments related to the pandemic.

    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whats app
    • Telegram
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 59.47 crore so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. More than 54 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late Tuesday night, the ministry said. Cumulatively, 22,33,59,860 individuals in the age group of 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and 2,11,37,082 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data. As on day-221 of the vaccination drive, 38,29,038 were vaccinated for the first dose and 16,38,513 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm, according to health ministry data.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

No quarantine for fully vaccinated Indians returning to Saudi Arabia