Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates:Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said the US could decide in the next couple of weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to more Americans this fall. Dr Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, calling them sitting ducks for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up. This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out, he said. Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated may be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the US almost daily as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccines' protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.
Sri Lanka tightens COVID-19 restrictions amid spread of Delta variant
The Sri Lankan government on Sunday decided to ban all public gatherings and the restaurants will have to function at 50 percent capacity following the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus across the country. The government also banned all weddings at homes and reception halls would be banned from August 27. It had earlier reduced the number of guests that could be invited to wedding receptions. The health guidelines on COVID-19 have been further tightened with the latest decision to ban all public gatherings, the information department said. The moves came as the government continued to ignore the medical professionals' advice to order a total lockdown.
Gujarat | Night curfew extended in 8 cities till August 28
The coronavirus-induced night curfew in eight cities of Gujarat was on Sunday extended till August 28, officials said. The curfew will be in place from 11 pm till 6 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Gandhinagar, they said. A state government release said all other restrictions laid down in its last order issued on July 29 would continue to remain in force till August 28, including allowing eateries to function till 10 pm and capping the attendance at public functions to 400. The July 29 order had also allowed Ganesh Utsav festivities in public places with the idol height kept at a maximum of nine feet.
Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, more lockdowns announced
Australia's most populous city recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, as hundreds of unarmed military personnel were deployed across Sydney in a desperate attempt to quell a "disturbing high" number of infections. Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the epicentre of third Australia's COVID-19 wave that threatens to push the country's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said seven people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the state's previous record day from earlier this month. Berejiklian said New South Wales has also detected 478 infections, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic begun.
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic here.