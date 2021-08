Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

Mini

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates:Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said the US could decide in the next couple of weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to more Americans this fall. Dr Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, calling them sitting ducks for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up. This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out, he said. Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated may be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the US almost daily as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccines' protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.