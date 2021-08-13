Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Expect more children infected with COVID-19, says Dr Anthony Fauci

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 52.89 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. More than 50 lakh (50,77,491) doses were administered on Thursday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. The ministry said 27,83,649 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,85,193 vaccine doses given as the second dose, in the age group 18-44 years, on Thursday. Cumulatively, 18,76,63,555 people in the age group 18-44 years across states/UTs have received their first dose and 1,39,23,085 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive, it said.
Maharashtra: Thane district adds 233 infection cases; death toll goes up by 11
The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has grown by 233 to 5,47,641, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. With the virus claiming the lives of 11 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,161. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 percent at present, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,33,883, while the death toll is 3,226, another official said.
Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is witnessing a rise in number of patients with post-COVID complications
"These cases are from 1st & 2nd waves. I'm seeing 5-6 cases daily. This indicates that we need more beds for such patients," said Dr M Wali, RML Hospital (12.08)
Expect more children with coronavirus, says Dr Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans can expect to see more children infected with the coronavirus as the highly transmissible delta variant extends its hold across the country. Quantitatively, you will see more children in the hospital, the government's top infectious disease expert said at Thursday's coronavirus briefing. Fauci said at least 117 countries around the world are facing the delta variant, which is more than twice as transmissible than the previous strain of coronavirus. However, it's still not clear whether the delta variant leads to more severe illness in children, Fauci said. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the best way to protect young children not yet eligible for vaccines is for their parents to get shots. The CDC is also studying so-called long COVID in children. Early data suggests those lingering symptoms are not nearly as prevalent among children as adults, but Walensky said more study is needed.
Odisha: Priests of Bhubaneswar's Lingaraja Temple face difficulties since the temple was closed in wake of COVID-19
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic here.