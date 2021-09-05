Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala reports over 29,000 daily cases; Sunday lockdown continues in state

READ | Kerala govt launches 'Be the Warrior' campaign to tackle third wave of pandemic



"Be the Warrior" campaign, part of the health department's COVID-19 mitigation programme to fight the expected third wave of the pandemic, was launched here on Saturday by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Chief Minister said the aim of the campaign was to reduce the severity of the third wave and also to speed up the vaccination. "Everyone must safeguard themselves from COVID-19. The campaign aims to ensure that everyone wears a proper mask, washes their hands frequently with soap, water or sanitizer, maintain physical distancing and take two doses of vaccine in order to fight the pandemic," he said after launching the logo of the campaign.