Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala reports over 29,000 daily cases; Sunday lockdown continues in state

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 42,766 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection in a day, India's infection tally rose to 3,29,88,673, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 4,40,533, with 308 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday. The active cases have increased to 4,10,048, comprising 1.24 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.42 percent, the health ministry said. An increase of 4,367 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,21,38,092, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
Sunday lockdown continues in Kerala with only essential services allowed
READ | Kerala govt launches 'Be the Warrior' campaign to tackle third wave of pandemic
"Be the Warrior" campaign, part of the health department's COVID-19 mitigation programme to fight the expected third wave of the pandemic, was launched here on Saturday by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Chief Minister said the aim of the campaign was to reduce the severity of the third wave and also to speed up the vaccination. "Everyone must safeguard themselves from COVID-19. The campaign aims to ensure that everyone wears a proper mask, washes their hands frequently with soap, water or sanitizer, maintain physical distancing and take two doses of vaccine in order to fight the pandemic," he said after launching the logo of the campaign.
Today's Data Highlights (September 5)
- 42.77k new cases, 308 new deaths, 38.09k new recoveries, 4.4k rise in active cases
- Deaths lowest in 159 days
- 7-day moving average of deaths below 400 for the first time in 156 days
- Deaths below 400 for the 3rd consecutive day
- New cases above 40k for the 5th consecutive day
- Active cases rising for the 5th consecutive day
- Kerala reports 29.68k new cases, Maharashtra 4.13k, Tamil Nadi 1.58k
- Kerala reports 142 new deaths, Maharashtra 64, Tamil Nadu 20
- Active cases in Kerala now above 2.5 lakh (61% of India's active caseload)
- 9 states/UTs report rise in active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +8% (world average is -8%)
- 71.62 lakh new vaccinations. 68.47 crore total. 44.49 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 27.12 lakh second dose
- 17.47 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.45% (2.50% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 6th day
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 18.46%, Mizoram 10.76%, Manipur 8.87%
India reports 42,766 new cases in the last 24 hours, active caseload stands at 4,10,048. Recovery Rate is currently at 97.42%.
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the COVID blog. Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic here.