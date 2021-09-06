Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's deaths lowest in 167 days at 219; daily cases below 40,000 after 5 days

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India logged 38,948 new coronavirus infections and 219 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 167 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 3,30,27,621, while the death toll has climbed to 4,40,752. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.33 percent after 48 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. India had reported 199 deaths in a single day on March 23. The active cases have declined to 4,04,874 comprising 1.23 percent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.44 percent, the ministry said. A decrease of 5,174 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.76 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,21,81,995.
Assam: Schools for class 12 and colleges reopen from today.
COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till September 13
The Goa government has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew till September 13. In a notification issued here, the state administration announced the extension of the curfew till 7 am on September 13. "As part of the curfew, the state government has retained the restrictions that are currently in force," a senior official said. The COVID-19 curfew was first imposed in the state on May 9 and has since been extended regularly.
No cash, only soft incentives for taking Covid-19 vaccines: S African Health Minister
South Africa is exploring the possibility of incentivising people to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, but there will be no cash incentives, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Sunday. Phaahla also said that government would not participate in any debate to make vaccines compulsory, leaving this to the private sector to implement as it saw fit. "What we are exploring is the possibility where with some kind of confirmation that you are vaccinated, we could start opening up various activities sports, cultural and more business and other kinds of get-togethers," Phaahla said while speaking to reporters here. The minister said among the things being considered was allowing access to football matches and music concerts to those who were vaccinated.
Maharashtra: Thane logs 239 new cases, 3 more deaths
Thane has reported 239 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,52,901, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. Three more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which took the death toll in the district to 11,317, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 percent. In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,754, while the death toll stands at 3,293, another official said.
Today's Data Highlights (September 6)
- 38.9k new cases, 219 new deaths, 43.9k new recoveries, 5.17k dip in the active cases
- Deaths lowest in 167 days. Deaths below 300 for first time in 160 days
- New cases below 40k after 5 days
- Dip in the active cases after 6 days of the rise
- Kerala reports 26.7k new cases, Maharashtra 4k, Andhra Pradesh 1.6k
- Kerala reports 74 new deaths, Maharashtra 67, Tamil Nadu 18
- 5 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- No state reports more than 100 new deaths for the first time in 49 days
- 19 states/UTs report 0 new deaths, 3 UTs report 0 new cases
- Only 4 states report more than 10 new deaths
- Active cases below 1,000 in 22 states/UTs
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +0.3% (world average is -10%)
- 25.23 lakh new vaccinations. 68.75 crore total. 15.61 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 9.62 lakh second dose
- 14.10 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.76% (2.45% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 7th day
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 18.11%, Mizoram 10.62%, Sikkim 8.99%
'Vaccination on wheels' flagged-off in Delhi to inoculate labourers against COVID
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha flagged-off the 'vaccination on wheels' van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID-19. The aim of the drive is to get 150 people vaccinated everyday without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said. Chadha said due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointment and reach their nearest vaccination centres. "To get rid of this problem, the Arvind Kejriwal government has arranged this special van," he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir government allows reopening of schools for Class 12 for vaccinated students and staff, with 50 percent capacity. It permits DCs to allow reopening of schools for Class 10 after COVID test. It also allows coaching centres for civil services/JEE/NEET to reopen with certain conditions.
Andhra Pradesh: Ganesha idol makers from Vijayawada facing hardships as the state government decided not to allow pandals and immersion processions.
