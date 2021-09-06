Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's deaths lowest in 167 days at 219; daily cases below 40,000 after 5 days

Today's Data Highlights (September 6)

- 38.9k new cases, 219 new deaths, 43.9k new recoveries, 5.17k dip in the active cases

- Deaths lowest in 167 days. Deaths below 300 for first time in 160 days

- New cases below 40k after 5 days

- Dip in the active cases after 6 days of the rise

- Kerala reports 26.7k new cases, Maharashtra 4k, Andhra Pradesh 1.6k

- Kerala reports 74 new deaths, Maharashtra 67, Tamil Nadu 18

- 5 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- No state reports more than 100 new deaths for the first time in 49 days

- 19 states/UTs report 0 new deaths, 3 UTs report 0 new cases

- Only 4 states report more than 10 new deaths

- Active cases below 1,000 in 22 states/UTs

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +0.3% (world average is -10%)

- 25.23 lakh new vaccinations. 68.75 crore total. 15.61 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 9.62 lakh second dose

- 14.10 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.76% (2.45% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 7th day

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 18.11%, Mizoram 10.62%, Sikkim 8.99%