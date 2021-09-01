Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest vaccinations in a day; over 65 cr doses administered so far

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the 1-crore mark on Tuesday for the second time in five days, taking the cumulative doses administered in the country to over 65 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. A record high of over 1.28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were given on Tuesday, according to the CoWIN portal data. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses has been achieved till 6 PM. Mandaviya lauded the entire country for the achievement of more than one crore doses being administered for the second day within a span of five days. He also praised the hard work of COVID warriors and the diligence of citizens in helping achieve the momentous feat of more than 50 crore cumulative administrations of the first dose of the vaccine. "Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM Narendra Modi. 50 crore people received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose," Mandaviya said.
Uttar Pradesh: COVID-appropriate measures put in place at Kanpur schools ahead of reopening of primary classes from today
Google again delays return to office due to COVID surges
Google is once again postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-January, in addition to requiring all employees to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, leading companies to delay or scrap return-to-office plans after nearly two years of people working from home. CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Tuesday that Google is delaying its global return to offices until January 10. After that, he said the company will let countries and locations determine when to end voluntary work-from-home policies based on local conditions, which vary greatly across our offices.
India records highest COVID-19 vaccinations in a day
The daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the 1-crore mark on Tuesday for the second time in five days, taking the cumulative doses administered in the country to over 65 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. A record high of over 1.28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses was given on Tuesday, according to the CoWIN portal data. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses has been achieved till 6 PM. Mandaviya lauded the entire country for the achievement of more than one crore doses being administered for the second day within a span of five days. He also praised the hard work of COVID warriors and the diligence of citizens in helping achieve the momentous feat of more than 50 crore cumulative administrations of the first dose of the vaccine. "Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM Narendra Modi. 50 crore people received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose," Mandaviya said.
