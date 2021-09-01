Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest vaccinations in a day; over 65 cr doses administered so far

India records highest COVID-19 vaccinations in a day





The daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the 1-crore mark on Tuesday for the second time in five days, taking the cumulative doses administered in the country to over 65 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. A record high of over 1.28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses was given on Tuesday, according to the CoWIN portal data. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses has been achieved till 6 PM. Mandaviya lauded the entire country for the achievement of more than one crore doses being administered for the second day within a span of five days. He also praised the hard work of COVID warriors and the diligence of citizens in helping achieve the momentous feat of more than 50 crore cumulative administrations of the first dose of the vaccine. "Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM Narendra Modi. 50 crore people received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose," Mandaviya said.