  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade

live now

Last Update 14 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News Live Updates: COVID-19 the worst crisis humanity faces in decades, says PM Modi

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 26, 2021 10:27:17 IST

event highlights

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India has recorded 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 2,71,57,795. The active caseload has declined to 24,95,591 with a decrease of 91,191 in the active cases, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The daily fatalities are back above 4000 as 4,157 were recorded in the last 24 hours. The toll stood at 3,11,388. The mortality rate rose to 1.15 percent, a one-month high, as against 1.09 percent a week ago, the data stated.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement