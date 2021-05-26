Coronavirus News Live Updates: COVID-19 the worst crisis humanity faces in decades, says PM Modi

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India has recorded 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 2,71,57,795. The active caseload has declined to 24,95,591 with a decrease of 91,191 in the active cases, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The daily fatalities are back above 4000 as 4,157 were recorded in the last 24 hours. The toll stood at 3,11,388. The mortality rate rose to 1.15 percent, a one-month high, as against 1.09 percent a week ago, the data stated.
May 26, 2021
10:22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima. He says:
# COVID-19 is the worst crisis that humanity faces in decades. We have not seen pandemic like this for a century: PM Modi
# Our planet will not be same after COVID-19, we will remember events in future as either pre or post Covid: PM Modi
Share:
May 26, 2021
10:12
World's first man to get COVID-19 vaccine dies of unrelated illness in UK
An 81-year-old pensioner in the UK who made history when he became the first man in the world to have the COVID-19 vaccination has died of an unrelated illness, the British media reported on Tuesday. William Shakespeare hit global headlines on December 8 last year when he became the first man to have the jab to fight against the coronavirus at the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.
India reports 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases, 2,95,955 recoveries and 4157 deaths in the last 24 hours, says the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,71,57,795
Death toll: 3,11,388
Total recoveries: 2,43,50,816
Active cases: 24,95,591
Share:
May 26, 2021
09:33
33,48,11,496 samples tested for COVID-19 up to May 25. Of these, 22,17,320 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Share:
May 26, 2021
09:19
Black fungus: Govt ramps up supply of Amphotericin-B; all you need to know about the drug
The Central government is taking measures to increase the supply and production of the Amphotericin-B vials to states, for the treatment of black fungus or Mucormycosis cases as several states are reporting more cases of fungal infections. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers on May 24 said that the Centre has allocated 19420 additional vials of Amphotericin-B injection for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly called as Black Fungus infections.
Bharat Biotech expects Covaxin to get WHO nod for emergency use by July-September
Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said that regulatory approvals for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin are in process in over 60 countries including the USA, Brazil and Hungary among others. The firm added that it expects Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in July-September.
South Koreans no longer need masks outdoors if vaccinated against COVID-19
South Korea on Wednesday said masks will no longer be required outdoors from July for those vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot. The move is a bid to encourage older residents to get vaccinated as South Korea aims to immunise at least 70% of its 52 million people by September, from just 7% now. People given at least one dose also will be allowed to gather in larger numbers starting June, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a coronavirus response meeting on Wednesday. He said all quarantine measures would be adjusted once more than 70% of residents had received their first dose.
Share:
May 26, 2021
08:35
Rajasthan: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspected Kota's New Medical College in PPE kit.