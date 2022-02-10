Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Possibility of new COVID-19 variants really high, warns WHO

India logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060, while the active cases declined to 7,90,789, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 1.86 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 96.95 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 1,02,039 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The Health Ministry on Thursday revised guidelines for international arrivals and it has removed the demarcation of countries as 'at-risk' and other countries removed. The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 14 amid a decline in the COVID-19 cases. The ministry has recommended 14 days self-monitoring post-arrival as against the 7-day home quarantine mandated earlier. Also, COVID-19 testing on arrival from 'at-risk' countries and waiting for the result has been done away with. Instead, random sampling of 2 percent of international travellers from all countries on arrival. Travellers can give samples and will be allowed to leave the airport, the ministry said.

# Possibility of new COVID-19 variants really high, warns WHO

Describing the new COVID-19 variants as the "wild card", a top World Health Organisation official has warned that the Omicron will not be the last one and the possibility of other new variants is really high. During a question and answer session live-streamed on WHO's social media platforms on Tuesday, the WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said that the global health agency is tracking four different versions of Omicron. "We know a lot about this virus, but we don't know everything. And quite frankly, the variants are the wild card. So we are tracking this virus in real-time as it mutates as it changes, but this virus has a lot of room to move," she said. "Omicron is the latest variant of concern. It will not be the last variant of concern that WHO will speak about. The next one, you know, that will come hopefully, it will take some time to get there. But with the level of intensity of spread, the possibility that we will have other variants is really high, she said.

- COVID-19 Pandemic holds the world economy hostage once again

- Containment measures are denting the pace of economic activity

- With inflation at a multi-decadal high, the macro-environment is rendered highly uncertain

- India is charting a different course of recovery vs the rest of the world

- 67,084 new cases, 1,241 new deaths, 1,67,882 new recoveries, 1,02,039 fall in the active cases

- New cases 6 percent lower than the previous day

- New cases lowest in the last 36 days. Below 1 lakh for the 4th consecutive day

- 7-day-moving average of new cases (96,392) below 1 lakh for the first time in 32 days

- Active cases the lowest in 31 days

- Deaths (including backlog) highest in 8 days

- Kerala reports 23,253 new cases, Maharashtra 7,142, Karnataka 5,339

- Kerala reports 854 new deaths (including 627 reconciled), Maharashtra 92, Karnataka 48

- Total reported deaths in Kerala are now over 60,000 (60,793) of which 45 percent (27,493) have been added as backlog in the last 111 days.

- Sikkim only state to report rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -53% (world average is -17%)

- 46.44 lakh new vaccinations. 171,28 crore total. 6.10 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 20.6 lakh second dose. 3.73 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 12.41 lakh second dose. 3.61 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 74.35 crore fully vaccinated

- 15.11 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 4.44% (4.54% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 5% for the 2nd consecutive day. Lowest in 36 days

- Daily test positivity rate: Kerala 27.38%, Mizoram 24.74%, Goa 8.66%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 32.26%, Mizoram 27.24%, Puducherry 13.94%

- 599 districts (82%) of districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 109 reporting a rise (15%). No change in 26 districts (4%). (Data till February 8)

- Weekly test positivity rate below 5% in 406 districts (55%)

- 95% of urban districts and 85% of semi-urban districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 80% of rural districts reporting dip.

# India reports 67,084 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,67,882 recoveries and 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 7,90,789 (1.86%)

Death toll: 5,06,520

Daily positivity rate: 4.44%

# Maharashtra: 282 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 8 more deaths

With the addition of 282 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,06,461, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,838, an official said on Thursday. These new cases and deaths were reported on Wednesday, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 percent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,966, while the death toll has reached 3,389, another official said.

# Mumbai: COVID-19 cases drop below 500 for 3rd day; fatalities jump to 9

On the third day in row, Mumbai reported less than 500 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. However, the number of fatalities due to the infection jumped to nine, a day after recording only one COVID-19 death, as per the bulletin released by the city civic body. With the detection of 441 fresh cases, the overall tally of cases has risen to 10,52,617 in Mumbai. The COVID-19 death toll has jumped to 16,676, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) bulletin said. Mumbai's case positivity rate now stands at 1.16 percent, the BMC said, adding that Mumbai is now left with 4,096 active cases.