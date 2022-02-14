Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds 34,113 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 42 days; active cases below 5 lakh

Daily new COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 34,113, taking the country's virus tally to 4,26,65,534 while the active cases declined to 4,78,882, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,09,011 with 346 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than 1 lakh for eight consecutive days The active cases comprise 1.12 percent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.19 percent and the weekly positivity rate settled at 4.46 percent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,16,77,641, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

Here are the latest updates from the pandemic:

# Today's Data Highlights

- 34,113 new cases, 346 new deaths, 91,930 new recoveries, 58,163 fall in active cases

- New cases lowest in 42 days

- New cases below 50k for the 2nd day. Below 1 lakh for the 8th consecutive day

- New cases were 24% lower than the previous day. Sharpest percentage fall in the 3rd wave

- Deaths (including Kerala backlog) lowest in 27 days. Excluding Kerala backlog lowest in 27 days

- Deaths (including backlog) below 1k for the 4th consecutive day

- Active cases below 5 lakh for the first time in 37 days

- Kerala reports 11,136 new cases, Maharashtra 3,502, Karnataka 2,372

- Kerala reports 146 new deaths (including 77 backlog), West Bengal 27, Karnataka 27

- All states/UTs report fall in active cases, except Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -59% (world average is -20%)

- 11.67 lakh new vaccinations. 172.96 crore total. 2.29 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 5.93 lakh second dose. 0.82 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 1.82 lakh second dose. 0.82 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 75.55 crore fully vaccinated

- Daily vaccinations lowest in 101 days (since Diwali)

- 10.68 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 3.19% (3.17% the previous day)

- Daily tests lowest in 42 days

- Test positivity rate below 5% for the 6th day

- Daily test positivity rate: Mizoram 32.25%, Kerala 18.43%, Arunachal Pradesh 8.87%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 25.73%, Kerala 24.45%, Goa 8.74%

# India reports 34,113 fresh COVID-19 cases, 91,930 recoveries, and 346 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Daily positivity rate: 3.19%

Active cases: 4,78,882 (1.12%)

Total recoveries: 4,16,77,641

Death toll: 5,09,011

Delhi on Monday reopened schools for nursery classes to class 8 even as few parents continue to be concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools were reopened for classes 9 to 12 on February 7. The schools are free to decide on the number of students they want to accommodate based on their infrastructure, keeping in mind Covid protocols.

# Maharashtra sees 3,502 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,502 new coronavirus positive cases, over 850 less than the day ago, which took the state's infection count to 78,42,949, while 17 deaths pushed the toll to 1,43,404, the health department said. At present, there are 45,905 active cases in Maharashtra. A total of 9,815 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the overall recovery figure in the state to 76,49,669, it said in a statement, adding that the recovery rate is 97.54 percent. The state also reported 218 Omicron variant cases.

# Gujarat reports 1,274 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,15,290; 13 die

Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,274 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, raising its tally to 12,15,290 and toll to 10,808, a state health department official said. The discharge of 3,022 people during this period increased the recovery count to 11,90,271, leaving the state with 14,211 active cases, including 103 patients on ventilator support, he said.