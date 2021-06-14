Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds less than 1 lakh cases for 7th day; active cases below 10 lakh, lowest in 2 months

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Several private hospitals across the country said they have no clarity on procuring COVID-19 vaccines under the new policy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that it has led to the vaccination being put on hold at their centres. The hospitals have sought a proper mechanism and a single-window system to be put in place for procurement of vaccine doses. They also claimed that they had approached the vaccine manufacturers -- Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) -- and also state governments, but to no avail. In a recent communication to the Union health ministry, Prakash Kumar Singh, director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, is learnt to have written, "As per your direction, we are not accepting any further orders/payment from any private hospital in the country. We await your further direction with regard to roadmap for future supplies to private hospitals."
The railways' earnings from platform tickets took a severe hit in 2020-21 with revenue from sale dipping by about 94 per cent as compared to the previous year due to restrictions imposed on entry into stations because of the coronavirus crisis, a RTI has found. In a reply to a RTI query from Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the railways said it earned Rs 10 crore till February in 2020-21 through sale of platform tickets. In 2019-2020, the railways netted Rs 160.87 crore which was the highest earning from platform tickets for the national transporter in the last five years, the RTI has found.
Jun 14, 2021
09:05
Curfew in Goa extended till June 21
The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was extended till June 21 as the positivity rate in the state stood at 14 percent, an official said. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 and has been extended several times since then, as the state witnessed its positivity rate reaching a high of 51 percent before dipping gradually to the level now, he added.
Jun 14, 2021
08:53
Haryana government to extend lockdown till June 21 with some relaxations
The Haryana government extended the coronavirus lockdown by another week till June 21, while easing several restrictions. Doing away with the oddeven formula, the state government allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm.
Jun 14, 2021
08:37
Maharashtra: A total of 7,395 cases of Black Fungus (mucormycosis) has been reported in the state. Of these, 644 infected individuals died while 2,212 have recovered. The maximum number of Black fungus cases were reported in Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Solapur districts.
Jun 14, 2021
08:24
Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV announces complete lockdown in 18 Gram Panchayats till June 21, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Jun 14, 2021
08:13
Good morning readers! Catch live updates on COVID-19 here.