Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds more than 40,000 cases for 6th day; fatalities at 422

Today's Data Highlights



- 40.13k new cases, 422 new deaths, 36.95k new recoveries, 2.77k rise in the active cases

- Active cases rising for the last 6 days. New cases above 40k for the 6th consecutive day

- Kerala reports 20.73k new cases, Maharashtra 6.48k, Andhra Pradesh 2.29k

- Maharashtra reports 157 new deaths, Odisha 64, Kerala 56

- Kerala accounts for 51.6% of new cases in India, 40.6% of India's total active caseload. Active cases in Kerala more than double of Maharashtra. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 60.5% of India's total active caseload

- 17 states/UTs report rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +7% (world average is +9%)

- 17.07 lakh new vaccinations. 47.22 crore total. 10.06 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 7 lakh second dose

- 14.29 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.81% (2.34% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 13.12%, Manipur 12.39%, Kerala 12.31%