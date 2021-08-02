Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds more than 40,000 cases for 6th day; fatalities at 422

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases registered an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities. The number of active coronavirus cases has increased to 4,13,718 and comprises 1.31 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 2,766 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,57,467, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.
Andaman & Nicobar reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally in the union territory to 7,539, a health official said on Monday. Three more persons recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,403, the official said. The union territory now has seven active COVID-19 cases and all seven patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said. The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.
Uttarakhand: Schools resume functioning for Class 9 to Class 12 in Dehradun
Today's Data Highlights
- 40.13k new cases, 422 new deaths, 36.95k new recoveries, 2.77k rise in the active cases
- Active cases rising for the last 6 days. New cases above 40k for the 6th consecutive day
- Kerala reports 20.73k new cases, Maharashtra 6.48k, Andhra Pradesh 2.29k
- Maharashtra reports 157 new deaths, Odisha 64, Kerala 56
- Kerala accounts for 51.6% of new cases in India, 40.6% of India's total active caseload. Active cases in Kerala more than double of Maharashtra. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 60.5% of India's total active caseload
- 17 states/UTs report rise in active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +7% (world average is +9%)
- 17.07 lakh new vaccinations. 47.22 crore total. 10.06 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 7 lakh second dose
- 14.29 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.81% (2.34% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 13.12%, Manipur 12.39%, Kerala 12.31%
Maharashtra: Thane logs 290 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
With the addition of 290 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 5,45,051, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of five more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 11,039, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 percent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,377, while the death toll has reached 3,202, another official said.
India reports 40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 36,946 discharges, 422 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,16,95,958
Total discharges: 3,08,57,467
Death toll: 4,24,773
Active cases: 4,13,718
Schools open in Punjab after over a year, with relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions
More 'pain and suffering' ahead as COVID cases rise, says Dr Anthony Fauci
Dr Anthony Fauci warned that more pain and suffering is on the horizon as COVID-19 cases climb again and officials plead with unvaccinated Americans to get their shots. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, also said he doesn't foresee additional lockdowns in the US because he believes enough people are vaccinated to avoid a recurrence of last winter. However, he said not enough are inoculated to crush the outbreak at this point. Fauci's warning comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course to recommend that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the US where the delta variant is fueling infection surges. With the switch, federal health officials have cited studies showing vaccinated people can spread the virus to others.
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 214 new cases, one death
Chhattisgarh reported 214 new cases of COVID-19 and one death, taking the infection count to 10,02,222 and toll to 13,525, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 9,86,778 after a total of 40 people was discharged from various hospitals, while 117 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,919, the official said.
Australia extends COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane till August 8
A snap three-day lockdown in Australia's third largest city, Brisbane, and some neighbouring regions will be extended until Sunday as officials asked for more time to contain an outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta coronavirus variant. Queensland state, of which Brisbane is the capital, detected 13 new locally acquired cases, up from nine a day earlier. The lockdown was due to end on Tuesday evening but is now scheduled to run until August 8.
Tokyo Olympics organisers reported 17 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total number since July 1 to 276.
