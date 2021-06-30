Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports less than 900 deaths in 24 hours; daily cases at 45,951

Home

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: A marked increase in the pace of COVID-19 vaccination has been observed from June 21 with around 4.61 crore doses being administered in eight days, which is more than the population of Iraq (4.02 crore), Canada (3.77 crore), Saudi Arabia (3.48 crore) and Malaysia (3.23 crore), the government said on Tuesday. On an average, 57.68 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered per day which is more than the population of Finland (55.41 lakh), Norway (54.21 lakh) and New Zealand (48.22 lakh), Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said.

    • Indian Medical Association says 798 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country. Delhi reports maximum deaths at 128, followed by Bihar at 115.

    • Brazil's health minister announces that the country will suspend a $324 million contract to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin following controversy over allegations of irregularities, reports Reuters

    • “Widows Forum for Justice” formed by the wives of Air India (AI) pilots, who lost their lives after contracting the COVID virus in the line of duty, has written to AI management to seek adequate compensation and alternative employment for themselves.

    • India reports 45,951 new cases; 60,729 recoveries; 817 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

      Total cases: 3,03,62,848
      Total recoveries: 2,94,27,330
      Death toll: 3,98,454
      Active cases: 5,37,064

    • Good morning readers!

      Catch all the latest developments related to COVID-19 here.

      Yesterday, the DCGI has approved the emergency use of Moderna vaccine in India. This will be the fourth vaccine to be administered in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

    A marked increase in the pace of COVID-19 vaccination has been observed from June 21 with around 4.61 crore doses being administered in eight days, which is more than the population of Iraq (4.02 crore), Canada (3.77 crore), Saudi Arabia (3.48 crore) and Malaysia (3.23 crore), the government said on Tuesday. On an average, 57.68 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered per day which is more than the population of Finland (55.41 lakh), Norway (54.21 lakh) and New Zealand (48.22 lakh), Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said.
