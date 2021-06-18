Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt postpones local body elections

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the United States and Britain, several nations have vaccine shortages as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain around the world. It took over a year for the COVID-19 death toll to hit 2 million, while the next 2 million were recorded in just 166 days, according to a Reuters analysis. The top five countries by total number of deaths – the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and Mexico – represent about 50% of all deaths in the world, while Peru, Hungary, Bosnia, the Czech Republic and Gibraltar have the highest death rates when adjusted for population.
Explained: CBSE's evaluation criteria for Class 12 results
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the evaluation criteria for Class 12 students. The 30:30:40 formula will be based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively. The board said it would declare the class 12 results on or before July 31. The exams for Class 12 were cancelled earlier this month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Covovax launch unlikely in September as SII yet to receive raw materials: Report
Serum Institute of India (SII) may be forced to delay the launch of its second COVID-19 vaccine Covovax as it is yet to receive raw materials from the US. The vaccine, produced under licence from American company Novavax, will likely not be launched in September as was originally planned, a media report said.
J&K: COVID-19 vaccination drive reached Gujjars, Bakarwals community in far-flung areas of Doda
Second COVID wave leaves auto sector reeling, sales dip 55% in May
India's automotive industry sold 5.35 lakh units in retail sales in May, a sharp 55 percent decline compared to April this year and a 71 percent decline compared to May 2019. The lockdowns across the country have once again hit vehicle sales, production plans and the financial health of dealers. With roughly 70 percent of India's dealership now open since June 1, Parikshit Luthra gets a ground report on the sentiment at dealerships.
COVID-19 related deaths surpass 4 million-mark worldwide, says Reuters
On Thursday, the CBSE apprised the Supreme Court of the criteria to evaluate the marks of Class 12 students in which the performance of the last three years will be considered. The results will be declared by July 31.
