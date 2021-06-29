Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports less than 40,000 daily cases after 102 days; fatalities at 907

Today's Data Highlights (June 29)





- 37.57k new cases, 907 new deaths, 56.99k new recoveries, 20.34k dip in the active cases

- New cases lowest in 103 days. Below 40k for 1st time in 102 days

- Deaths lowest in 77 days

- Deaths below 1k for the 2nd consecutive day

- New cases below 50k for the 2nd consecutive day

- Active cases below 1 lakh in Karnataka and Kerala

- Maharashtra only state with more than 1 lakh active cases

- Kerala reports 8.06k new cases, Maharashtra 6.73k, Tamil Nadu 4.8k

- Maharashtra reports 287 new deaths, Kerala 110, Tamil Nadu 98

- 4 states/UTs report rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -15% (world average is +5%)

- 17.68 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.12% (2.94% the previous day)

- Tests below 20 lakh for the 23rd day

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 8th consecutive day

- Test positivity rate: Mizoram 21.55%, Sikkim 20.81%, Meghalaya 13.49%. Madhya Pradesh 0.06%, Uttar Pradesh 0.08%, Gujarat 0.21%