Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports less than 40,000 daily cases after 102 days; fatalities at 907

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40,000 after 102 days, bringing the COVID-19 infection tally to 3,03,16,897, while the daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. India saw 37,566 new cases being reported in a day, while the COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,97,637 with 907 daily fatalities, the lowest in 77 days. A net decline of 20,335 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,93,66,601, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 percent, the data stated.
Despite Uttarakhand High Court's order against holding Char Dham Yatra this year, the state government in a fresh set of COVID guidelines said the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11. The COVID negative report is mandatory
Arunachal Pradesh reports 295 new COVID-19 cases
Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 295 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,227, a senior health official said. The toll remained at 167 with no fresh casualties reported in the last 24 hours, he said. The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new cases at 73, followed by Upper Subansiri (37) and Changlang (23), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Of the fresh cases, 280 were detected through rapid antigen tests, eight through RT-PCR and seven by TrueNat methods, he said. There are 2,577 active cases in the state at present, he said. In the last 24 hours, 213 patients recovered from the disease, taking total recoveries to 32,483, Jampa said. The new cases were detected after testing 5,297 samples on Monday, he said.
The Telangana government orders opening of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, technical colleges and all other educational institutions in online mode on various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms from July 1. Attendance of teaching staff shall be limited to 50 percent of the total strength.
Ladakh records 58 new cases of COVID-19
Ladakh recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19, while there are 308 active cases in the region, officials said on Tuesday. Ladakh has registered 202 coronavirus-related deaths till now with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 144 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil district, they said. Of the new cases, 56 persons tested positive in Leh taking the infection tally in the district to 16,530, while two cases were detected in Kargil pushing the district tally of infections to 3,492, the officials said. They said the number of cured patients has risen to 19,512 after the recovery of 22 patients in Leh and nine in Kargil. There are a total of 308 active cases, with 263 in Leh and 45 in Kargil, the officials said.
Today's Data Highlights (June 29)
- 37.57k new cases, 907 new deaths, 56.99k new recoveries, 20.34k dip in the active cases
- New cases lowest in 103 days. Below 40k for 1st time in 102 days
- Deaths lowest in 77 days
- Deaths below 1k for the 2nd consecutive day
- New cases below 50k for the 2nd consecutive day
- Active cases below 1 lakh in Karnataka and Kerala
- Maharashtra only state with more than 1 lakh active cases
- Kerala reports 8.06k new cases, Maharashtra 6.73k, Tamil Nadu 4.8k
- Maharashtra reports 287 new deaths, Kerala 110, Tamil Nadu 98
- 4 states/UTs report rise in active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -15% (world average is +5%)
- 17.68 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.12% (2.94% the previous day)
- Tests below 20 lakh for the 23rd day
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 8th consecutive day
- Test positivity rate: Mizoram 21.55%, Sikkim 20.81%, Meghalaya 13.49%. Madhya Pradesh 0.06%, Uttar Pradesh 0.08%, Gujarat 0.21%
Odisha reported 2,640 new cases, 3,385 recoveries, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 31,619
Total recoveries: 8,70,787
Death toll: 3,970
India reports 37,566 new COVID-19 cases, 56,994 recoveries, and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,03,16,897
Total recoveries: 2,93,66,601
Active cases: 5,52,659
Death toll: 3,97,637
Good morning readers! Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Our reporters will give you the latest updates on the situation across the country.
