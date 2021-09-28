Coronavirus News Latest Updates: Assam to lift curbs from Nov 1 to help tourism sector

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 86 crore, with over 1 crore doses given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. "Congratulations to the nation, as we administer another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Under PM Narendra Modi ji, India delivers a punch to Corona - Record of 1+ crore vaccines achieved for the 5th time," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country had crossed 1 crore for the first time on August 27.

Here are the latest updates:

# US President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with pre-existing medical conditions and high-risk work environments. The White House said Biden, 78, would deliver remarks and receiving the additional dose at 1 pm on Monday.

The COVID-19 booster shots will provide even more protection from COVID-19 for those who are at greater risk. That’s why today, I got my booster — and encourage everyone who’s eligible to do so as well. pic.twitter.com/XO4l3XxgLG — President Biden (@POTUS) September 27, 2021

# Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government is making efforts to revive the COVID-hit tourism industry by lifting restrictions from November 1 as the pandemic situation in the state has considerably improved. Addressing a state government programme on the occasion of World Tourism Day, he announced a relief package which will provide Rs 2 lakh each to 142 tour operators and Rs 25,000 each to 605 guides to overcome losses due to the pandemic. "The Assam government is working towards lifting all COVID restrictions from November 1 in the state and also making all-out efforts to ensure that the maximum number of people get vaccine doses," he said.