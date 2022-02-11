Coronavirus News Latest Updates: India's daily COVID tally at 58,077; positivity rate below 4%

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is nearing 172 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. More than 43 lakh (43,78,909) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday, it said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night. More than 1.64 crore (1,64,61,231) precaution doses of the vaccines have been administered to the healthcare workers (HCWs), the frontline workers (FLWs)and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities. The countrywide vaccination drive against the viral disease was rolled out on January 16 last year with the HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2 last year. The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

# Today's Data Highlights

- 58,077 new cases, 657 new deaths, 1,50,407 new recoveries, 92,987 fall in active cases

- New cases lowest in 38 days. Below 1 lakh for the 5th consecutive day

- Kerala reports 18,420 new cases, Maharashtra 6,248, Karnataka 5,019

- Kerala reports 341 new deaths (including 153 reconciled), Maharashtra 45, Karnataka 39

- All states/UTs report fall in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -56% (world average is -18%)

- 48.19 lakh new vaccinations. 171.8 crore total. 5.83 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 20.27 lakh second dose. 3.94 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 14.62 lakh second dose. 3.52 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 74.72 crore fully vaccinated

- 14.92 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 3.89% (4.44% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 5% for the 3rd consecutive day. Lowest in 38 days

- Daily test positivity rate: Mizoram 25.04%, Kerala 22.31%, Goa 10.57%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 30.54%, Mizoram 26.16%, Puducherry 12.41%

- 614 districts (84%) of districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 97 reporting a rise (13%). No change in 23 districts (3%). (Data till February 9)

- 432 districts (59%) reporting weekly test positivity rate below 5%

- 98% of urban districts and 91% of semi-urban districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 81% of rural districts reporting dip

# India reports 58,077 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,50,407 recoveries and 657 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 6,97,802 (1.64%)

Death toll: 5,07,177

Daily positivity rate: 3.89%

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural on a street, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai. (Reuters)

# US buys 600K doses of new COVID antibody awaiting clearance

Addressing diminished treatment options in the omicron wave, the Biden administration has purchased enough of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 COVID-19 patients, officials said Thursday. The new monoclonal antibody from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will be shipped out to states free of charge if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company's request for emergency use authorization, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. We are going to try to be there to meet the demand, he added. The government's move comes after the two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the US turned out to be ineffective against the omicron variant, which now accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases in the country. Data indicate that the Lilly drug works against omicron, including the new BA.2 mutation.

# 5,019 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 39 deaths

Karnataka on Thursday reported 5,019 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,17,119 and toll to 39,534. There were 13,923 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,25,538, a Health bulletin said. Of the new cases, 2,315 were from Bengaluru Urban which saw 5,739 people being discharged and 17 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 52,013. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.25 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.77 percent.

# Delhi logs 1,104 new Covid cases, 12 deaths

Delhi recorded 1,104 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 percent on Thursday, while 12 more people succumbed to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's coronavirus case count increased to 18,48,619 and the death toll climbed to 26,035, the latest bulletin stated. As many as 52,848 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said.

# Mumbai reports 429 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate falls to 1% first time this year

Mumbai reported 429 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Thursday, the city civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. The city reported fewer than 500 cases on the fourth straight day. The tally of coronavirus infections in the country's financial capital rose to 10,53,046, while the death toll reached 16,678. The positivity rate (number of infections detected per 100 tested samples) has come down to one percent, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said. "Ever since Mumbai's covid positivity rate increased to touch 1 percent on December 21, 2021, today... the positivity is back to one percent again," he said in the statement.