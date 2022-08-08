Coronavirus in India: Delhi records maximum number of new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India's daily positivity rate stood at 6.14 percent, which is much higher than 5.02 percent recorded a day earlier. As many as 312 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

India reported 16,167 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 13.72 percent lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Delhi with 2,423 cases, Karnataka with 1,837 cases and Maharashtra with 1,812 cases.

Active cases witnessed a rose by 577. Almost 12 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 21 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 15,549 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 41 more people died due to the COVID-19 i nfection in the last 24 hours. As many as 15 deaths were reported in Kerala, 4 in Karnataka and 3 in Gujarat.

Delhi reported the highest daily positivity rate at 14.97 percent. This was followed by Sikkim at 11.80 percent and Himachal Pradesh at 11.19 percent.

According to government data, 34.75 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 206.56 crore. A total of 1.06 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose and 4.31 lakh got their second doses.