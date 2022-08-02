Coronavirus: India sees 17% drop in COVID-19 cases with 13,734 new infections

India reported 13,734 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 16.58 percent (2,730 cases) lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu with 1,359 cases, Kerala with 1,321 cases, Karnataka with 1,297 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop by 4,137 cases. Almost 13 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 23 states or UTs reported a fall in active cases. As many as 17,897 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 34 more people died due to the COVID-19 i nfection in the last 24 hours. Of these 34 deaths, seven were reported in Kerala, six in West Bengal and three in Himachal Pradesh.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 3.34 percent, which is much below than 6.01 percent recorded a day earlier. As many as 274 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent. Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 26.98 percent. This was followed by Meghalaya's at 18.48 percent and Arunachal Pradesh's at 21.25 percent.

According to government data, 26.77 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 204.61 crore. A total of 0.42 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose and 1.95 lakh got their second doses.