India records 14,830 new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu reports maximum infections

India reported 14,830 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said early Tuesday. The new infections tally was 12.07 percent lower than that recorded yesterday. With a fresh tally, the country's overall cases have mounted to 4,39,20,451. The new

The maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu with 1903 infections. This was followed by Kerala with 1700 cases, West Bengal with 1094 cases, Maharashtra with 785 cases and Delhi with 463 cases.

As many as 36 fresh deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours. Of these 36 deaths, one each was reported in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tripura and Uttarakhand; two each was reported in Punjab and Delhi; three in Gujarat, Seven in Bengal, six in Maharashtra and seven backlog deaths in Kerala. The COVID-19 toll in India mounted to 5,26,110, while the death rate stood at 1.20 percent.

As of Tuesday, the active caseload decreased by 3365 cases in the last 24 hours and comprised 0.34 percent of total infections. Meanwhile, the recovery rate stood at 98/47 percent with 18159 more people recovering from the infections in a day.

The daily positivity rate touched 3.48 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.53 percent, the ministry said on Tuesday. The highest test positivity rate was recorded in Mizoram at 25.29 percent, followed by Sikkim at 21.28 percent and Nagaland at 17.20 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 30,42,47 vaccines were administered across the country in the last 24 hours, pushing total vaccinations to 2,02,50,57,717.