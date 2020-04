World Bank has announced a USD 1 billion emergency fund for India to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a very important partnership between government of India and the World Bank. With the guidance of ministry of finance and in partnership with ministry of health, this USD 1 billion is to support government of India’s effort on the health side," said Junaid Kamal Ahmad, India county director, World Bank.

The money can be used for screening, detecting, strengthening laboratory capacity, investing in protective gear, which is extremely important, then getting masks out into the public, community surveyance, disease surveyance, community public communication, setting up and strengthening the research because clearly we have to find the vaccination, he said, adding the focus is on dealing with the health crisis.

Talking to CNBC-TV18 about the kind of medical capacity in terms of ventilators, equipment, masks and medicines that India needs right now, he said it is very important to recognize that today’s global crisis is very different from the financial crisis of 2008. "The 2008 financial crisis was simply a crisis, which had to be dealt with by boosting demand. This is a supply shock and the supply shock finds its origins in the health sector. Here, one has to approach the challenge in a slightly different way. First, you have to spend directly onto health and deal with the pandemic. But to deal with the pandemic, you have to slowdown the economy and that is the real challenge. To deal with the health issue, you are slowing down the economy because you want to create social distancing,” he specified.

Speaking about the fund helping India for stopping community transmission of COVID-19, he added, “This resource will deal with the human to human transmission in all of its aspects from testing, to public communication, community surveillance, increasing the capacity of hospitals at Centre, state level and district level. It is for leveraging the whole health system of India."

"We have been working with government of India on tuberculosis management. That framework is now applied in COVID-19. We also have a history of working in India on HIV management. So right now, I am very proud to say probably one of the largest multilateral that is helping in the infectious disease programme,” he added.

When asked if can expect an economic package from the World Bank, for India, post this pandemic, he said, “What government of India has done is, it has asked us in addition, to support them on building stronger platform for the social protection, to support small and medium enterprise, to support credit enhancement to get ready for the future when we need to bring in more private money and private companies into the system of delivery."

He further added, that even in this health response, there are economic aspects to it because there is this huge surge that can come from the private sector in terms of production of protective gears and in terms of making new hospitals. "We are working on all three buckets of government of India, health, social protection and what we hope is going to be the stimulus that will kick in as the other two buckets work,” he said.

When asked about the economic impact on India of this virus versus other developing countries, he said, “Globally, this shock is bringing down the growth rates. We already know that the global rates are downwards, there is going to be a negative story, Europe is down. Unfortunately, this is going to be across the developing countries."