Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: COVID-19 tally crosses 71 lakh mark, active cases fall for 9th consecutive day

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: In the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases and 816 deaths. Total case tally stands at 71,20,539 including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,09,150 deaths, said Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 9,94,851 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday. Total 8,78,72,093 samples tested in the country up to 11th October.
Oct 12, 2020
10:58
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE Updates: Jharkhand registers 574 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the state’s tally to 92,525, PTI reports. The toll rises by three to 787.
Oct 12, 2020
10:53
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5015 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 6,56,385. The state recorded 65 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 10,252.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 44,095. Till date, 3,96,505 males, 2,59,849 females and 31 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
The state discharged 5005 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,02,038.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 83,22,832 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 90,107 samples having been sent yesterday.
Coronavirus in Mumba LIVE Updates: The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has claimed that the COVID-19 situation in the city is better than what it was a month ago. The municipal corporation has said that the doubling rate of cases in the city stood at 69 yesterday, as compared to 58 on September 11.
The discharge rate of COVID-19 patients stood at 85 percent yesterday, against what was 74 percent a month ago.
Oct 12, 2020
10:09
India’s 5 worst-affected states:
Maharashtra: 15,28,226 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
Andhra Pradesh: 7,55,727
Karnataka: 7,10,309
Tamil Nadu: 6,56,385
Uttar Pradesh: 4,36,979
(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 9.20 am on October 12)
Oct 12, 2020
09:47
India's #COVID19 tally crosses 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases & 816 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Total case tally stands at 71,20,539 including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,09,150 deaths: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/fztD9lijaz
Hindu Rao Hospital sanitisation begins, OPD expected to reopen soon
The sanitisation of Hindu Rao Hospital started on Sunday, a day after 20 COVID-19 patients of civic-run facility were shifted to two Delhi government hospitals, officials said. Sources said the OPD of the 900-bed hospital is expected to be reopened again to the regular patients in a few days. Seventeen were shifted to LNJP Hospital and three to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, while there in ICU were retained, a senior official said. The Delhi government on Saturday ordered shifting of COVID-19 patients from the civic-run hospital to its own facilities.
Hindu Rao Hospital was earlier made a dedicated COVID-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier. The move to shift patients had come a day after the resident doctors of the hospital went on a ”symbolic indefinite strike” over their due salaries for the last three months.Read more
Oct 12, 2020
09:21
China’s Qingdao orders city-wide Covid-19 testing following new infections, reports Reuters.
China’s Qingdao city said on Monday it will conduct Covid-19 tests for the entire population of more than 9 million people over five days after new cases appeared linked to a hospital treating imported infections. The city reported six new COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic cases as of late Oct. 11. Most of the cases were linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital.
Oct 12, 2020
09:00
9 new #COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,184. The number of active cases is at 174 while 2,010 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date: Government of Mizoram pic.twitter.com/WeNBGi1osD
Karnataka reports 9,523 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths
Karnataka reported 9,523 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 75 related fatalities on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 7.10 lakh and death toll to 9,966. According to the health department, the day also saw 10,107 patients getting discharged from the hospital.
Out of the 75 deaths reported, 24 are from Bengaluru urban, Mysuru 11, Kolar 7, Dakshina Kannada 5, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Tumakuru 3 and others.
Out of 1.20 lakh active cases, 1.19 lakh patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 904 are in ICU, the Health department said in its bulletin.
Oct 12, 2020
08:41
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates: Mainland China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 11, matching the number of new cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infection that originated from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, rose to 32 from 23 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,578, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
Oct 12, 2020
08:40
Welcome to our coronavirus blog!
Hi, this is Mousumi Paul from the desk team of CNBC-TV18. I will be giving you all the updates on the coronavirus in India as well as in the world. In the recent news, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had fully recovered from COVID-19 and was not an infection risk for others, freeing him to return to holding big campaign rallies during the final weeks of the race for the White House. Meanwhile, Australian researchers found out that the virus can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus.