Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: COVID-19 tally crosses 71 lakh mark, active cases fall for 9th consecutive day

Mousumi Paul | Published: October 12, 2020 09:42 AM IST

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: In the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases and 816 deaths. Total case tally stands at 71,20,539 including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,09,150 deaths, said Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 9,94,851 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday. Total 8,78,72,093 samples tested in the country up to 11th October.

