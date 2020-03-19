Healthcare COVID-19: India reports fourth coronavirus death; bans all intl commercial flights from Mar 22; Modi calls for 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday Updated : March 19, 2020 11:24 PM IST As the virus continued to spread its tentacles across India, several parts, including Kashmir Valley headed towards a virtual lockdown. Delhi has reported 12 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 17 cases, including one foreigner. Maharashtra has 45 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals.