Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 daily tally drop to 6,594; active cases rise for 22nd day

India saw a drop in COVID-19 daily cases with 6,594 new infections on Tuesday after reporting over 8,000 cases for three consecutive days. With fresh cases, the country's overall caseload has mounted to 4,32,36,695 the Union Health Ministry said in its update on Tuesday.

The new cases were 18.43 percent lower than that reported the previous day. India had last week crossed the 7,000-mark for the first time in nearly 100 days and the 8,000-mark on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported the maximum COVID-19 cases with 1,955 new infections. This was followed by Maharashtra with 1,885 cases -- a fall of 36 percent compared to Sunday, Delhi with 614 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 255 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, six new deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide toll to 5,24,777. Of these six deaths, two were reported in Assam and one each in Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Bengal.

COVID-19 situation in India, June 14

With this, India's active COVID-19 caseload surged to at 50,548. As of now, active cases comprise 0.12 percent of the total cases.

Also, 4,26,61,370 people have recovered from the infection so far, taking India's recovery rate to 98.67 percent. The daily positivity rate declined to 2.05 percent on Tuesday, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.32 percent.

Besides, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.35 crore.

Keeping in view the rising cases, Union Health Minister Masukh Mandaviya urged states to focus on increasing COVID vaccination coverage of school-going children and precaution doses for the elderly. The minister said that COVID is not over yet and it is important to be alert and not forget COVID-appropriate behaviour (CAB).

He also asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that there is no wastage of COVID-19 vaccines . He said vaccines should be used on the basis of the "First Expiry First Out" principle, where doses that expire earlier should be used for vaccination first.

Mandaviya further asked states and UTs to continue to strengthen the surveillance and focus on genome sequencing. He stated that the five-fold strategy of Test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behavior (CAB) need to be continued and monitored by states and UTs.