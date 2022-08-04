Coronavirus: India registers over 16% rise in COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths reported

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Active cases witnessed a drop by 579. Almost 15 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 18 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 20,419 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

India reported 19,893 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 16.10 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Karnataka with 2,136 cases, Delhi with 2,073 cases and Maharashtra with 1,932 cases.

Moreover, 53 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 16 deaths were reported in Kerala, 7 in Maharashtra and 5 in Delhi.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 4.94 percent, which is much higher than 3.69 percent recorded a day earlier. As many as 274 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 28.11 percent. This was followed by Meghalaya at 20.91 percent and Himachal Pradesh at 15.61 percent.

According to government data, 38.21 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 205.23 crore. A total of 0.5 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose and 2.3 lakh got their second doses.

Almost 0.62 lakh people aged between 12 and 14 years received their first dose, while 1.26 lakh got their second doses. A total of 32.65 lakh also received their precautionary dose in the last 24 hours. In India, 93.41 crore people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

