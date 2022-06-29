India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise — here's a list of states that have made masks mandatory

India has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases every week now. As per the trend this month, the country crossed the 4,000-mark on June 3, 7,000-mark on June 9, the 8,000 mark on June 11, the 12,000 mark on June 16, the 13,000 mark on June 18, and the 17,000 mark on June 24. In the wake of rising cases, several states have upped their guard against the virus and made masks mandatory.

Here's the list of states which has made masks necessary at public places:

Kerala: On Tuesday, the Kerala Police ordered all its district police chiefs to ensure the implementation of a state government direction to make the wearing of masks mandatory in public and workplaces, gatherings and while using transportation.

Jharkhand: Around June 20, the Around June 20, the Jharkhand government issued new guidelines making wearing of face masks compulsory in closed spaces, work places and while using public transport.

Jharkhand Govt issues new guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 "Wearing of face cover/mask is compulsory in closed spaces, in workplaces and during public transport. Spitting in public places is prohibited," reads the order pic.twitter.com/cUlccdI2yu— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Tamil Nadu: The department of health and family welfare had earlier ordered action against those not wearing masks and not following all COVID-19 precautionary measures, reports said.

Karnataka: In the second week of June, an order by the health commissioner stated that the wearing of masks is mandatory in all public places, buses, private vehicles travelers, malls, educational institutions.

Besides these, the Maharashtra government has been mulling the possibility of making face masks mandatory again in Mumbai suburban trains in view of the rising cases. Across the country, Kerala has the maximum number of active COVID-19 caseload . As of Wednesday, there are 28,086 active cases in Kerala, followed by 25,481 in Maharashtra , 8970 in Tamil Nadu and 4918 in Karnataka

Amid the rising cases, the Centre advised states and Union territories to strictly monitor the epidemiological profile of admitted coronavirus-infected patients and report the clinical manifestations to the Health Ministry, rather than random or anecdotal reporting. States were also advised to rapidly accelerate the vaccination coverage, especially of the 60-plus elderly population, and the second dose among the 12-17 population group.