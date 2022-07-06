India reported 16,159 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest update on Wednesday. The new tally was 23.5 percent higher than that reported on Tuesday. With new infections, the overall cases have mounted to 4,35,47,809.

The maximum number of cases were reported in Maharashtra with 3,098 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The addition to the tally was 104 per cent more than Monday when the state reported 1,515 cases in a day. This was followed by Kerala with 2,603 cases, Tamil Nadu with 2,662 cases, West Bengal with 1,973 cases and Delhi with 615 cases. Meanwhile, Mumbai logged 659 COVID-19 cases, a 53 percent spike over Monday.

As many as 28 deaths due to COVID-19 infection were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide toll to 5,25,270. Of these 28 deaths, three each were reported in Delhi and Bengal , two each in Karnataka and Goa, one each in Madhya Pradesh , Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, six in Maharashtra and six backlog deaths in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload surged to 115212 after witnessing a spike of 737 in the last 24 hours. As of now, the active caseload comprises 0.26 percent of the overall cases. Also, 15394 more people recovered from the infections, pushing total recoveries to 42907327. The recovery rate stood at 98.53 percent early Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate again jumped to 3.56 percent from 2.90 percent recorded the previous day. The highest daily test positivity rate was recorded in Mizoram at 18.24 percent, followed by Kerala at 16.87 percent and West Bengal at 15.93 percent. The weekly positivity rate across the country was recorded at 3.84 percent.

According to the ministry, 198.20 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. As many as 9,95,810 vaccines were administered across the country in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. The 28 new fatalities include six each from Kerala and Maharashtra, three each from Delhi and West Bengal, two each from Goa and Karnataka and one each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.