India saw a drop of 9.3 percent in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday. The country reported 17,070 fresh cases in the last 24 hours as compared to 18,819 cases on Thursday. With fresh infections, the nationwide overall caseload has mounted to 4,34,69,234.

The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with the state recording 4,083 cases in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Maharashtra with 3,240 cases, Tamil Nadu with 2,069, West Bengal with 1,524 cases, Karanataka with 1,046 cases and Delhi with 865 cases.

As of Friday morning, the total active cases in the country increased by 2,634 to 1,07,189. The active caseload comprises 0.25 per cent of the total infections. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.55 percent, the ministry said, adding that 14.413 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.x

Also, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.40 percent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.59 percent. The highest positivity rate was recorded in Mizoram at 45.67 percent, followed by Kerala at 18.01 percent and Arunachal Pradesh at 16.67 percent. As many as 107 districts reported weekly test positivity rates above 5 percent.

According to the ministry, 197.74 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. A total of 11,67,503 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. The 23 new fatalities include 15 from Kerala, three from Maharashtra, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.