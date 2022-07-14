COVID-19: What is ‘Centaurus’ that rules Twitter chatter? Is WHO listening?

‘Centaurus’ has been doing rounds on Twitter recently. Well, it's not a cinematic dinosaur species, though it may sound like one. Instead, it’s a nickname given to a COVID-19 sub-variant by users of the social media platform.

Since the last few weeks, we’ve been hearing a lot about the newly-discovered Omicron sub-lineage BA.2.75. As researchers and scientists raised concerns over this lineage of novel coronavirus, Twitter jumped in to name it ‘Centaurus.’ However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not officially named it yet.

COVID-19 cases have been exploding again in some parts of the world, including in the US and the UK. "First, sub-variants of Omicron, like BA.4 and BA.5, continue to drive waves of cases, hospitalisation and death around the world," the WHO said earlier. Now the focus has slightly shifted to the BA.2.75 lineage which was first reported in India in early May and has now spread to around 10 countries.

Reminder that the *entire* point of Greek letter is precisely *because* anyone _can_ name a variant. That's how we end up with potentially inaccurate & discriminatory names. If we/@WHO don't provide useful names for use, alternative names will start to appear.#CentaurusStrain https://t.co/WI9JiiSTPw— Dr Emma Hodcroft (@firefoxx66) July 14, 2022

Still on track...."ugly peak" is here.. Now we are in the R-phase (BA.5*/BA.4* - Spike L452"R" driven wave)hope #centaurus doesn't prop it up..#MaskUp (and get #Boosted.. if you haven't already) https://t.co/C7lN7K5FmS pic.twitter.com/iIavpX96EF— Raj Rajnarayanan (@RajlabN) July 11, 2022

While the debate over sub-variant's transmissibility is still on the table, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said last week that global body is closely tracking the strain, but there were "limited sequences to analyse." She said, "It is still too early to know if this sub variant has properties of additional immune invasion."

Meanwhile, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is probing the variant as a ‘Variants under monitoring’ — meaning that "there is some indication that they could have properties similar to those of a VoC (variant of concern). However, it said the evidence "is weak or has not yet been assessed by ECDC."

In contrast to the view of WHO and ECDC, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, which is a Dutch research institute, suspected that this BA.2.75 might be able to "evade immunity built against" COVID-19. It said, "Like other Omicron sub-variants, BA.2.75 does seem to have minor specific mutations that enable it to more easily evade the immunity built up against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2." However, it also noted that "not much is known about BA.2.75 at this point."

Amid this, Andy Slavitt, a former Biden White House senior advisor, voiced concerns over the mutation of the virus. He said in tweet: "Even as BA.5 makes its mark in the US, Centaurus has 11 unique mutations from BA.5. This gives a strong clue for what the future holds. (sic)" Major virus mutations are likely to have impact on "how fast a virus spreads or potentially how severe a viral infection might be" or if it evaded immunity.

COVID Update: a new highly mutated variant nicknamed Centaurus (BA2.75) is emerging around the world. Even as BA.5 makes its mark in the US, Centatus has 11 unique mutations from BA.5. This gives a strong clue for what the future holds. 1/— Andy Slavitt 💙💛 (@ASlavitt) July 13, 2022