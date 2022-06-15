India yet again reported more than 8,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a day after witnessing a drop in the tally. As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry early Wednesday, India registered 8,822 new cases -- the highest in 108 days and nearly 34 percent more than that recorded on Tuesday.

A total of 6,594 COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Tuesday. The single-day tally crossed the 7,000-mark on June 9 and the 8,000-mark on June 11.

In a massive spike in daily cases, Delhi recorded 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a rise of 82 percent from the previous day, with a positivity rate of 6.50 percent. Tuesday's tally was the highest since May 10 this year, as per the data stated at 8 am.

Besides, Maharashtra recorded 2,956 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, further adding to a surge that started a few weeks ago. Financial capital Mumbai reported 1,724 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a rise of over 600 compared on Monday.

COVID-19 situation in India, June 15

Meanwhile, 15 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in India in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide toll to 5,24,792. Of these 15 deaths, two deaths were reported in Delhi, one each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, four in Maharashtra and seven backlog deaths in Kerala.

With the fresh tally, India's active caseload increased by 3,089 to 53,637. As of Wednesday morning, active cases comprise 0.12 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, 5,718 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, talking total recoveries to 4,26,67,088. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.66 percent, the health ministry said.

According to the latest update, the daily positivity rate in India has touched 2 percent. The daily test positivity rate is the highest in Mizoram at 11.37 percent, followed by Goa at 8.24 percent, Maharashtra at 8.01 percent.