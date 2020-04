The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India has slowed down to 7.5 days in India from 3.4 days during the pre-lockdown period, the ministry of health and family welfare said today.

A total of 18 states and union territories have performed better than the national average in doubling rate. Goa has emerged as the first COVID-19 free state as all cases have been discharged and currently, there are no active cases in the state.

In states and union territories, Kerala and Odisha are the best performers so far in containing the COVID-19 outbreak as doubling rate of cases in Kerala is 72.2 days and that in Odisha is 39.8 days.

The doubling rate is between 20 days and 30 days in seven states and union territories, showing some positive signs in containing the novel coronavirus. These are Andaman & Nicobar at 20.1 days, Haryana at 21 days, Himachal Pradesh at 24.5 days, Chandigarh with 25.4 days, Assam at 25.8 days, Uttarakhand at 26.6 days and Ladakh at 26.6 days.

The doubling rate in nine states and union territories is less than 20 days. This includes Delhi where positive cases are currently doubling in 8.5 days, Karnataka at 9.2 days Telangana at 9.4 days, Andhra Pradesh at 10.6 days, Jammu and Kashmir with 11.5 days, Punjab at 13.1 days, Chhattisgarh at 13.3 days, Tamil Nadu at 14 days and Bihar at 16.4 days.

As of 4 pm today, 2,546 patients had been discharged and hence, the current recovery rate is 14.75 percent, Agarwal added.

A total of 59 districts in the country across 23 states and Union territories have not reported any positive case in the last 14 days with the latest additions being Dungarpur and Pali in Rajasthan, Jamnagar and Morbi in Gujarat, North Goa in Goa and Gomati in Tripura.

In fact, there have been no fresh cases in last 28 days in three districts - Mahe (Puducherry), Kodaggu (Karnataka) and Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand).

But the home ministry said that the situation is worrisome or is worsening in districts of Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Howrah, Kolkata, Darjeeling, Indore, 24 Parganas North, Medinipur East, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong.