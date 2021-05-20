Coronavirus News Live Updates: India's daily tally below 3 lakhs for 4th straight day; death toll below 4000

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,69,89,265 as per the 8 pm provisional report, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry said 5,27,067 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and cumulatively 70,12,752 people across 36 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Beneficiaries include 96,85,597 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,67,071 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,46,34,130 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 82,56,235 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 70,12,752 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first dose. Besides, 5,83,40,325 and 94,34,731 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,49,33,136 and 1,80,25,288 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively, the ministry said.
May 20, 2021
10:38
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting with directors of IITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs today on COVID19 management, online learning and latest status of implementation of the NEP 2020
May 20, 2021
10:20
Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India issued a guideline to "Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic - Masks, distance, sanitation and ventilation to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus"
The advisory highlights the important role well-ventilated spaces play in diluting the viral load of infected air in poorly ventilated houses, offices etc. Ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other.
May 20, 2021
10:00
Himachal Pradesh: People of Malana claim zero COVID-19 case in village due to self-imposed restrictions
Himachal Pradesh | People of Malana claim zero #COVID19 case in village due to self-imposed restrictions
"We've closed entry for tourists. We don't let them come to our village. There is no COVID case here. We're following self-imposed lockdown," says a local (19.05)
"Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
May 20, 2021
08:43
Maharashtra reports 1500 mucormycosis cases
"We've decided to provide free treatment in hospitals under Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. State will provide them with Amphotericin B vials. Global tender has also been issued," says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
May 20, 2021
08:30
Punjab: Free vaccination camp organized for people with disability in Ludhiana.
Free vaccination camp organized for people with disability in Punjab's Ludhiana. "With support of district admin & Gujranwala Khalsa Edu Council, we've organised it for people who are deaf, dumb &have other disability. This was highly required," said GDM Institute Director(19.05)
American civil rights activist Rev Jesse Jackson Sr along with Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urged President Joe Biden to allocate 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to India. The duo assured that help is on its way, reports ANI.