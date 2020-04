The COVID-19 positive cases in India totaled 17,265 including 543 deaths till 8 am on April 20, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 14,175 are active cases while 2,546 have been cured or discharged.

Below is the latest tally (as of 8 am, April 20) of coronavirus cases in India, according to the Ministry of Health's website.