India adds 8,013 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 62 days; fatalities at 119

India added 8,013 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,29,24,130. The new cases were the lowest in the 62 days. The daily cases were below 10,000 for the first time in 61 days, as per the data by Union Health Ministry.

Statewise: Kerala reported 2,524 new coronavirus cases, followed by Maharashtra at 782, and Delhi at 580.

Active cases have declined to 1,02,601, comprising 0.24 percent of the total infections. A reduction of 8,871 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said. Three states, union territories -- Uttarakhand, Delhi, Meghalaya -- have reported a rise in the active cases, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The death toll has climbed to 5,13,843 with 119 daily fatalities, the data stated. Kerala continues to report backlog deaths and has recorded 46 backlog fatalities, the data stated.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.56 percent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.11 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.17 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,23,07,686, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.