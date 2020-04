The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now preparing to seal 59 new Corona hotspots that have emerged in the state during the past two days.

The state government had sealed 133 Corona virus hotspots in 15 districts on Wednesday and the second phase will cover another 59 hotspots in 25 districts.

Additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi said at least 1.4 lakh houses, covering a population of around 9 lakh people, would be covered in the second phase.

"The second phase is being conducted by district magistrates at their local level. The model envisages identification of Covid-19 positive patients, providing medical aid and sanitizing the area," he said.

Awasthi said that the hotspot model of UP government was being widely appreciated across the country.

"Nearly 80 per cent of cases are being reported from hotspots alone. The government has decided to impose more stringent measures in 133 Corona hotspots identified in 15 districts which cover more than 1.57 lakh houses with a population of over 10 lakh," he said.

Awasthi said the government was also ensuring social distancing by providing ration through doorstep delivery to over 80 per cent ration card holders.

"This is apart from the distribution of over 7 lakh food packets by nearly 2,000 religious organizations and more than 4 lakh food packets by district authorities," he added.

The home department, he said, has lodged more than 15,300 FIRs and arrested at least 48,500 people for violating lockdown. They were later released on personal bonds. More than 2,100 vehicles were seized and over Rs 6 crore recovered as summon charge from them.

"Action is also being taken against hoarding and black marketing. At least 385 FIRs have been lodged against 484 people. Instances of fake news have also come to our notice and cyber cells are carrying out investigations. In last 24 hours, the government has come across 44 reports of fake news," he said.