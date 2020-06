The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has imposed a Rs 1,000 fine on anyone caught not wearing a mask outside their homes.

The directive comes as the city prepares for a long battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, hours after the Maharashtra government extended a lockdown for yet another time.

An order signed by BMC chief IS Chahal states:

1) All persons moving for whatsoever purpose and under whatever reason or authority in public places like street, office, shops, markets, clinics, hospital premises must compulsorily wear mask.

2. Any person who is moving around in his personal or official vehicle must compulsorily wear mask.

3. Any person travelling in public transport, working at any site/office/workplace must compulsorily wear mask.

4. No person, staff, officer will attend any meeting/gathering, workplace without compulsorily wearing mask.

5. The mask may be standard mask either three-ply mask or plain cloth mask which are available with the chemists or even homemade washable masks which can be reused after proper washing and disinfecting them.

"Anybody violating this order will be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (48 of 1860) and a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed for each such offence by the police officer or the officers appointed by Asstt. Commissioners of MCGM," the order states.

India has been one of the countries that have strictly made wearing of masks in public places necessary -- even as several western countries debated on the merits of the practice in light of promising but not conclusive research on its benefits.

While the MHA guidelines issued since the first lockdown in March made wearing of masks mandatory, no punishment was prescribed for failing to do so.

Individual states, however, have taken the lead in imposing fines.