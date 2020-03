The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Of the 11 new cases, 10 are in Mumbai and one in Pune, they said on Saturday. Officials said seven patients were admitted to Kasturba hospital, one each at Saifee hospital, Nanavati hospital and HN Reliance hospitals in Mumbai.

"The number of positive cases has increased by 11 within a day. This includes 8 persons with travel history and 3 people got infected after being in contact with them," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in a press briefing.

äWe appeal to all to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of Coronavirus," he added.

A coronavirus positive patient has been admitted to Naidu hospital in Pune, officials said. Earlier this week, a Covid-19 patient died in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that all workplaces in major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will remain closed till March 31. This will be applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur, Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.

-with inputs from PTI