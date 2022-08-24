Coronavirus in India: 24% rise in new COVID-19 cases, Delhi records most deaths

By CNBCTV18.com

India reported 10,649 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 2,063 or 24.03 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Maharashtra with 1,910 cases, Karnataka with 1,465 cases, and Delhi with 959 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop by 64. Almost 15 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 18 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 10,677 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 36 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as nine deaths were reported in Delhi, seven in Maharashtra and four in Kerala.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.62 percent, which is higher than 2.19 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 4.07 lakh new tests were done in a day.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 17.70 percent. This was followed by Goa at 12.15 percent and Kerala at 10.37 percent.

According to government data, 27.18 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 210.59 crores. A total of 0.43 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.85 lakh got their second doses.