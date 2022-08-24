    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homehealthcare News

    Coronavirus in India: 24% rise in new COVID-19 cases, Delhi records most deaths

    Coronavirus in India: 24% rise in new COVID-19 cases, Delhi records most deaths

    Coronavirus in India: 24% rise in new COVID-19 cases, Delhi records most deaths
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Active cases witnessed a rise by 64. Almost 15 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 18 states or UTs reported a fall.

    India reported 10,649 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 2,063 or 24.03 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Maharashtra with 1,910 cases, Karnataka with 1,465 cases, and Delhi with 959 cases.
    Active cases witnessed a drop by 64. Almost 15 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 18 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 10,677 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.
    Moreover, 36 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as nine deaths were reported in Delhi, seven in Maharashtra and four in Kerala.
    India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.62 percent, which is higher than 2.19 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 4.07 lakh new tests were done in a day.
    Also Read: Land-for-job scam: CBI raids leaders from Tejashwi Yadav's party ahead of Bihar floor test
    Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 17.70 percent. This was followed by Goa at 12.15 percent and Kerala at 10.37 percent. 
    According to government data, 27.18 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 210.59 crores. A total of 0.43 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.85 lakh got their second doses.
    Almost 0.5 lakh people aged between 12 and 14 years received their first dose, while 0.8 lakh got their second doses. A total of 23.06 lakh also received their precautionary dose in the last 24 hours. In India, 94.05 crore people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Tags

    coronavirusCOVID-19

    Next Article

    Cipla chief says Indian healthcare market will ride high on wellness wave

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng